FreeTube is an open source, privacy-heavy YouTube player designed for desktop operating systems (i.e. useless on phones/mobiles), no ads and no Google tracking, supports Windows/MacOS/Linux

various links

Function

I am directly translating https://github.com/FreeTubeApp/FreeTube#features

But I’m using it, so I’ll add my own opinion

Some features may not be available in the latest beta

Watch videos without ads

Because the player directly pulls the video to play, there is no chance to be attacked by advertisements (yes, it is an attack

Especially the one that cuts in halfway through the playback is a nightmare



Because it is an open source player, there is no tracking code



More on this later



All data are stored in this computer, which can be exported and imported



I'm not using this



In short, the data is stored on this machine



If you subscribe a lot, the latest video list will be very long, and it will be easier to watch in groups



Hey, I said this earlier



I rarely use it~



I rarely use it~ If the video has Chapters (sections?), FreeTube will show it

This should be in the beta version

It may feel weird if you use SponsorBlock at the same time, you can turn it off

I also reported it to the feature author.



I haven't used it~



I haven’t used it~ SponsorBlock

This is In-Video Sponsored Ads self-propaganda, etc. can be viewed and jump over

Not a Youtube ad, yes the film itself advertisment

I'll talk about it later



Watch movies with external player software

never used~



never used~ Customizable appearance

I made very few changes, but there are actually quite a few options



Infrequently used but handy when needed



There are a lot of functions that open new windows are written by me



Both Chrome and Firefox seem to have it



Read the documentation in detail, but cannot customize

Not sure how it divides…



Not sure how it divides… Customizable to show or hide certain features/pages

go to options to see/try, many items



The website is written but GitHub is not written



You can use FreeTube’s own API or Invidious API to get Youtube information



original

The Local API will grab data directly from the local machine to Youtube, and the privacy may be low

(Because the IP will be seen, I will be fine if I turn on the VPN)

When there is an update on Youtube that causes problems, users need to wait for the developer to update and manually grab the new version

But more functional

Invidious API is to use external Invidious server

High level of privacy but there is a chance that the server is too busy or the update is too slow

Also has less functionality than the Local API

To know what Invidious is, go to the top link

(I later found out that there is the same article in Matters, see related works)

There are many public Invidious servers, you can choose a fixed one, if you don’t choose, you will use a random one



no picture no truth

Post some official

news/processed/1080w/embed/2cc5b232-ff4f-46c3-835e-ce767d534023.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/2cc5b232-ff4f-46c3-835e-ce767d534023.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/2cc5b232-ff4f-46c3-835e-ce767d534023.webp”/>

news/processed/1080w/embed/1ebca7fc-7a76-4b24-82f5-bad667a973e0.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/1ebca7fc-7a76-4b24-82f5-bad667a973e0.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/1ebca7fc-7a76-4b24-82f5-bad667a973e0.webp”/>

news/processed/1080w/embed/dc87cecc-8889-4449-a710-fb6821ebe165.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/dc87cecc-8889-4449-a710-fb6821ebe165.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/dc87cecc-8889-4449-a710-fb6821ebe165.webp”/>

Post some of your own (Windows)

news/processed/1080w/embed/84b4b6d6-1508-4d61-b9ff-02efc0602ae6.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/84b4b6d6-1508-4d61-b9ff-02efc0602ae6.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/84b4b6d6-1508-4d61-b9ff-02efc0602ae6.webp”/>

news/processed/1080w/embed/936141f7-0ddf-4f71-8255-316dc62080db.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/936141f7-0ddf-4f71-8255-316dc62080db.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/936141f7-0ddf-4f71-8255-316dc62080db.webp”/>

news/processed/1080w/embed/ecd6d817-10de-4d6e-8745-7a8ef974ac98.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/ecd6d817-10de-4d6e-8745-7a8ef974ac98.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/ecd6d817-10de-4d6e-8745-7a8ef974ac98.webp”/> my appearance settings

SponsorBlock

Original: https://freetubeapp.io/privacy.php

Since the data will be sent to an external server, it is disabled by default. FreeTube recommends using it with a VPN

The SponsorBlock setting in FreeTube looks like this

news/processed/1080w/embed/5f991646-43e5-4d38-a5d5-85528d20a10a.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/5f991646-43e5-4d38-a5d5-85528d20a10a.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/5f991646-43e5-4d38-a5d5-85528d20a10a.webp”/>

It will be displayed on the progress bar during actual playback (blue is sponsored advertisement, yellow is self-promotion)

news/processed/1080w/embed/140c8468-6c89-466b-b5fe-eb7f13f6790b.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/140c8468-6c89-466b-b5fe-eb7f13f6790b.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/140c8468-6c89-466b-b5fe-eb7f13f6790b.webp”/>

Summarize

It’s nice to watch videos without ads

It’s safe not to follow

It is convenient to skip sponsored ads



And my experience writing Vue is also earned here

I’m part of the development team (added later)

Development Help History:

https://github.com/FreeTubeApp/FreeTube/pulls?page=1&q=is%3Apr+sort%3Aupdated-desc+author%3APikachuEXE+is%3Amerged

Come and use it~