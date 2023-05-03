Freiburg equips the first cycle path with solar roofs

The city of Freiburg has started to cover a first bike path with solar panels. This should solve two problems at once.

Bild: Badenova

In a joint project, the city of Freiburg, the energy supplier badenova and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) provided a 300 meter long section of the cycle path at the Freiburg Exhibition Center with a solar roof. It is the first cycle path of this kind in all of Europe.

A total of 912 individual solar modules were installed on 38 roof segments, which should supply around 280 MWh of energy per year. This corresponds to the average power requirement of more than 180 people. The electricity generated is used by the ISE for the in-house laboratories.

Photovoltaic systems can also be found at ALTERNATE!

“The pilot project shows that photovoltaics not only have a place on the roof in the classic way, but also on traffic areas,” says the press release. “Especially in urban areas, where space is scarce and expensive, it is important to find intelligent and creative solutions in order to achieve the expansion goals of the city of Freiburg.”

The aim of the project is to test the technical scalability of such a construction. The Freiburg-based company ClickCon previously developed a standard carrying system for this purpose, which can also be used at other locations at low cost. So the solar roof should not remain an isolated case, but serve as a pioneer for other similar projects.

Source: badenonva