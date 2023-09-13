French Government Orders Apple to Remove iPhone 12 from Market over High Levels of Electromagnetic Radiation

French Government Orders Apple to Remove iPhone 12 from Market Due to High Levels of Electromagnetic Radiation

Paris – The French government oversight agency, the National Frequency Agency (ANFR), has issued an order to Apple, instructing the company to remove the iPhone 12 from the market. The agency claims that the levels of electromagnetic radiation emitted by the popular smartphone are excessively high.

ANFR, which oversees radio frequencies and public exposure to electromagnetic radiation, stated in a press release that Apple must take immediate action to address this issue in the cell phones already in operation. The agency will carefully monitor any corrective updates implemented by Apple. However, if these updates fail to effectively mitigate the radiation levels, Apple will be compelled to withdraw all the iPhone 12 devices it has already sold.

Apple, on the other hand, disputed the findings of the French agency and asserts that their iPhone 12 complies with government regulations regarding radiation emissions. The tech giant maintains that the device has been certified by numerous international organizations and meets all global radiation standards.

ANFR conducted tests on 141 cell phones, including the iPhone 12, to measure the absorption of electromagnetic waves by the human body. Their investigation revealed that the iPhone 12 had an electromagnetic energy absorption level of 5.74 watts per kilo when held in the hand or placed in a pocket. This exceeds the European standard of 4.0 watts per kilo.

Interestingly, the agency discovered that the iPhone 12 met the acceptable radiation levels when the device was inside a jacket or bag. However, since most users carry their smartphones directly in their hands or pockets, this raised concerns about potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to high levels of electromagnetic radiation.

Apple’s response to the French agency’s findings and subsequent order remains to be seen. As of now, iPhone 12 users and potential buyers should closely follow this development as it unfolds.

(Author: Anonymous)

