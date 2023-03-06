As one of the first in Switzerland, I was more than half a year with a VW ID. 3 on the way. Still a great memory for me, the second days on the Grand Tour were over a few passes with the ID. 3. Volkswagen has now introduced the ID.3 facelift, a revised version of the ID. 3 where a lot of feedback from customers has been incorporated. According to Volkswagen it says:

“In addition to the latest software, the compact electric car has a sharper exterior and a more refined interior design. New colors such as Dark Olivine Green expand the color palette. High-quality, animal-free and sustainable materials reflect Volkswagen’s strategy for the all-electric ID. family reflected.”

VW ID. 3 Facelift

ID. 3 facelift from the outside

From the outside, the all-electric model from the compact class has a fresh and sharpened look: the front with the optimized cooling air openings and the large painted surfaces appears self-confident and friendly from every perspective. One reason for this is the new bumper. The hood now looks longer because the black bar under the windshield is gone and indentations on the sides further stretch the front. With a better air flow around the front wheels (“Air Curtain”), VW optimizes the aerodynamics. At the rear, the two-part rear lights also shine in the tailgate for the first time.

Interior

The interior of the new ID.3 combines modern design and sustainable materials. Precise, colour-contrasting seams also increase the value. For the door panels and seat covers, VW uses the microfibre material Artvelours Eco, which consists of 71 percent recycled material. The so-called secondary raw material is obtained from the recycling of plastic waste that has previously been disposed of at least once. Artvelours Eco has the same properties in terms of appearance, feel and durability as conventional new materials. In addition, the interior is consistently free of animal materials. In addition, numerous suggestions from customers have been accepted and implemented as product improvements and to enrich the standard equipment. Soft foamed surfaces in the cockpit lead to a new haptic experience. The newly modeled interior door panels also have softer and larger surfaces.

High quality interior materials

Software & operation

The facelift models will be equipped with Plug & Charge as standard, with which the car authenticates itself by plugging the charging cable into a column and starts the charging process. The intelligent e-route planner in the new ID.3 also makes charging even easier and more convenient. The smart e-route planner calculates the charging stops over a longer route in such a way that the destination can be reached as quickly as possible – the system also takes into account the current traffic situation and forecasts in addition to the battery charge level. The charging stops are evaluated dynamically and depend on the performance of the charging stations.

The new ID.3 has the latest software generation. This improves system performance and is able to receive updates over the air. The compact driver’s display with a screen diagonal of 13.4 centimeters (5.3 inches) is controlled via the multifunction steering wheel. The now standard 30.5 centimeter (12 inch) touch display for navigation, telephony, media, assistance systems and vehicle setup is located in the center of the console. Many wishes from customers were also taken into account in the menu structure. Among other things, it now has a tidier structure and the loading menu is now on the first level of the touch display. The optionally available augmented reality head-up display (AR head-up display) provides, among other things, information about the speed and dynamic navigation instructions that are reflected on the windshield. For the driver, they appear to appear ten meters away in front of the vehicle – perspectively correct and unambiguous.

The new interior of the ID. 3

Conclusion

VW has upgraded the ID.3 where it was urgently needed – you hear that from everywhere. Especially with the material and look & feel, there was always criticism and VW has now accepted this after a relatively short time in the market. It now more closely resembles the ID. 4 in the interior. I’m personally curious about the software, you read about software version 3.5 while existing vehicles are at 3.2, special attention was obviously paid to faster response times. I’m looking forward to the first possible test drives, especially to the increased charging speed of up to 170kW for the 77kWh model.