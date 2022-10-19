At the beginning of September, Sony immediately launched the Xperia 5 IV, which is popular among young people. It has a lightweight body that fits well, and inherits many functions of ultra-flagship phones, such as high-speed continuous shooting, instant eye/object tracking focus, and more. The bright screen, larger battery (and of course longer battery life) and rich video recording functions make people want to play this new phone right away!

If you are someone like me who likes to take photos or videos to upload on IG and FB, of course, you should try the new Xperia 5 IV! Whether it is an ultra-wide-angle 16mm lens, a large-aperture 24mm main lens, or a newly added 60mm telephoto lens, it can show different portrait beauty, as well as 20fps high-speed continuous shooting, 4K 120fps super video specifications and versatile video recording Program, in short, this time I took the Xperia 5 IV and two beautiful friends to take a walk in Xinyi District and take pictures!

A good friend of creating and playing life, use Xperia 5 IV to shoot Reels!

Since IG launched the Reels function, many friends around me want to shoot Reels to record their life. The built-in Reels shooting function of IG can provide some basic shooting inspiration, but if you want to shoot different Reels, it really is Must be used with Xperia 5 IV!

▲ Open the IG Reels shooting interface, you can choose to shoot in separate screens, gather multiple scenery or friends in the same screen, and then string them into a short video, which is very interesting to shoot.

▲Or you can use the built-in template to shoot when you are shooting with limited motion, which is a tool that can be creative without thinking.

However, if you want to add a little creativity to your life records, it is recommended to try the various shooting functions of the Xperia 5 IV, such as using 20fps continuous shooting so that wonderful moments can be perfectly captured, or using 4K120fps ultra-high video specifications It’s also super fun to post-edit and upload to Reels in slow motion.

How to use 20fps continuous shooting or 4K 120fps video format to shoot? hey-hey! We will share with you the next articles.

▲ Those who want to create and play life can share their friends’ interesting short videos to Reels.

Rich video functions, easy to upload IG, shoot Vlog Xperia 5 IV is equipped with rich video functions this time, like a professional video camera, you can switch the focal length, shoot videos with different frame rates from 24fps to 120fps, and you can also switch the video shot. Resolution, more information such as radio status, shooting parameters, etc. can be viewed in real time.

For example, if you want to upload Reels to IG or FB, or shoot Shorts videos to YouTube, just turn on the camera and switch to the video recording function, you can use the video to record your life, especially the 120fps recording format, which is equal to every video recording. It records 120 frames per second. You can slow down the speed up to five times during editing. It feels very different to see the world at a slow speed. After slowing down the ordinary rotating action, it will become like dancing. We also cut a section. 4K 120fps slow motion video shot with Xperia 5 IV to share with you.

When shooting, you can consider adding a little transition effects, so that you can use different ideas to string together different clips when editing, such as blocking the lens with your hands, entering the framing screen from different directions, etc., because the Xperia 5 IV has a high recording rate. Flexible, and can switch focal lengths at any time, you can be creative when shooting, and easily complete shooting tasks.

High-speed continuous shooting 20fps (20 continuous shooting per second), grasp the most beautiful moment

There are often European and American Internet celebrities sharing photos on IG. The style is like that moment when you walk halfway and get photographed, or when you look back just to be captured. It looks super lifelike and very fashionable. If you want to take a photo To produce such a photo, use the Xperia 5 IV’s 20fps burst function to create it.

As long as you switch the continuous shooting speed to Hi from the shooting interface, after pressing the shutter, the phone will continuously take 20 photos per second, and then you can pick out your favorite moment.

For example, when you walk halfway and turn back, the flying hair can be recorded by 20fps high-speed continuous shooting, and the overall look is very natural and fashionable.

The all-match Pose must be touching the head or smoothing the hair. If you want to take the kind of beautiful photos in an instant, you can switch to 20fps high-speed continuous shooting. As long as you press the shutter, the phone will shoot 20 photos per second. After taking the photo, it will help you pick out a best-looking photo, so you can check in and share it directly!

Make good use of eye-tracking focus to complete the shooting

Although we are not professional models, but IG has been sliding for a long time, and I have seen a lot of online beauty photos. I always learn some tips for taking pictures. The most important thing when taking portrait photos is “eyes”. I have confirmed the eyes, Ah, no , After the eyes are in focus, it is right to think about composition and pose.

The Xperia 5 IV can easily do it when the eyes are in focus, becauseBuilt-in real-time eye tracking functioneven if you are moving or your hands are shaking, as long as you press the shutter halfway, the phone willAutomatically track eyes with AIposition, press the shutter button, you can get the accurate focus photos of the eyes.

▲ Don’t know what Pose to put? Look at the recent popular gestures of Korean stars. After the previous finger love and inverted YA, the latest popular is the cheek love, that is, put your hand on the cheek with a C, you can complete the cute cheek love photo, as long as the picture is in the picture When eyes appear, the phone will accurately focus, so that the eyes are clear.

▲ Closing your eyes is also a way to take pictures. You can take pictures with a feeling of blocking the sun with your hands. For example, when the eyes are not open, there is no way to use instant eye tracking to focus, but You can still use the instant object tracking focus function to automatically make the entire face contour in focus.

▲If the background is a little messy, you can switch to the 60mm lens and try to keep only the Model in the picture, which will look cleaner and neater. Under such shooting conditions, you can also use the instant eye tracking focus function to make people look like Clear and accurate focus, in addition, the color of the photo is very natural, the sharpness is also good, and it looks good when you press the shutter.

Get creative!Make good use of three different focal length lenses to enjoy life

The Xperia 5 IV is equipped with three lenses with different focal lengths, ranging from ultra-wide-angle to telephoto. Making good use of the Xperia 5 IV’s ultra-wide-angle lens is also a small trick for taking full-body photos. The deformation effect can naturally extend the length of the legs, and the ratio is very good. The equivalent focal length of the ultra-wide-angle lens of the Xperia 5 IV is 16mm, which will not be too deformed when shooting.

It is also possible to use a telephoto lens to capture the feeling of long legs, as long as the legs feel crossed or kicked forward when taking pictures, the telephoto lens can not only create a slight compression of the picture at the same time, but also allow The characters are solid.

When squatting, the composition flexibility is relatively high, whether it is an ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle or telephoto lens, you can shoot, depending on how much background you want to accommodate, or what kind of picture tension you want to create.

HDR saves backlit photos

Sometimes it is difficult to take pictures in an environment that is not satisfactory. For example, a beautiful scene has a lot of backlight. If the mobile phone does not have HDR or the HDR design is not good enough, the bright places will be white and the dark places will be black. Not sure, but fortunately the HDR of Xperia 5 IV is very practical. For example, there is a super beautiful Japanese-style landscaping in the atrium of a department store in Xinyi District, but if you want to take pictures in the corridor of Japanese-style landscaping, the transparent ceiling of the atrium sprinkles down The light will cause a large backlight on the face. Remember to apply the HDR function at this time, so that the face can be brightened and the background can be clear.

As long as the environment is backlit, the HDR function can be applied, so that the overall picture contrast between light and dark is not so high, and the details can be presented.

HDR can also be used in side-light environments. HDR will slightly brighten the side that is not illuminated, so that the contrast between light and dark in the picture will not be too strong, and it will look softer.

Gaying on the same scene: In addition to shooting people, the scenes are also very good

Although I mainly want to share the various functions of the Xperia 5 IV, it is really good to take pictures, but because we also played a little creativity in the process of taking pictures, we took some maiden photos of “turtle hair” So I would like to share with you that the Xperia 5 IV is not only good at shooting people, but as long as you use your ingenuity, you can shoot any subject well!

For example, because the lens of the Xperia 5 IV is designed to be on the left side instead of the center of the back, it is very suitable for placing it on a smooth desktop, on the water surface, on the ground, and using reflection to take pictures with a sense of symmetry. I think the following: These shots are pretty good





And this time, the 60mm telephoto lens of Xperia 5 IV is really unexpected and super easy to use. Sometimes the scenery in front of you is beautiful, but there are always some small places that feel too cluttered and cluttered. At this time, it only takes a second Switching to a 60mm telephoto lens is fine.

For example, you don’t want to get the IMAX logo next to you when you take a photo of the Miramar Ferris Wheel? No problem, switch to the 60mm long lens and only shoot the Ferris wheel and the blue sky. This sense of transparency and air is like being in Japan for a second!

Or do you want to shoot a building and don’t want the entire building to be photographed? No problem, find the central axis of the symmetry of the building, and make the picture symmetrical to the left and right to look good!

Oh, by the way, I want to praise the Xperia 5 IV’s anti-shake, for example, when taking such symmetrical photos, because I want to make the picture symmetrical, the hands will become very easy to shake. but Xperia 5 IV is anti-shakeso even if my hands are shaking, shaking and shaking, it is still very clear.

Or if the atrium of the building does not want the crowds and tourists below to enter the lens, switch to the 60mm telephoto lens as well, and only let the desired corner appear in the picture, which is obviously a frequent place, but As long as you change the angle of view, it immediately becomes different.

▲ After taking so many beautiful photos, I did not forget to share them with everyone through the limited-time dynamic. What do you like to share in the limited-time dynamic?

Epilogue

Many people like to share the best side of life on the community with their relatives, friends or fans. The Xperia 5 IV is such a mobile phone that can record the beauty of life. The practical 16mm ultra-wide-angle, 24mm main lens and The 60mm telephoto lens allows the photographer to switch between different lenses freely, leaving a moment of time calmly; accurate real-time object tracking and focusing can make the subject matter not limited to static, even moving subjects can be clearly captured. Down.

If you are a person who likes to shoot portraits, the Xperia 5 IV can almost be said to be a mobile phone for portraits. The 60mm telephoto lens is just right for taking pictures of people, with just the right distance and the right ratio to leave the most beautiful portraits. Photos, coupled with the instant eye focus function, can easily take a close-focus photo. With the three lenses, they all support 20-per-second continuous shooting and HDR function, so you don’t have to worry about missing any of the most beautiful moments.

People who like to video will definitely be able to use the Xperia 5 IV to play a lot of new tricks. The video function added to the Xperia 5 IV for the first time allows users to adjust more detailed shooting formats, whether they want a 24fps cinematic feel or It’s 4K 120fps high-quality slow motion, everything depends on the style the photographer wants to create, plus a large 5,000mAh battery, wireless charging and a 50% brighter screen, it makes the Xperia 5 IV even better to use A thoughtful upgrade.

In addition to taking photos and videos, the Xperia 5 IV also has great entertainment functions. For example, the 3.5mm headphone jack allows you to directly connect wired headphones to listen to music. It is no problem to use Bluetooth headphones. It supports high-quality transmission and a variety of audio specifications. , sure to provide the best music experience; even better if you’re a music creator yourself, the Xperia 5 IV’s new Music pro feature lets you record pristine vocals and instruments from your phone as if they were recorded in a professional studio , adding more flexibility in song editing.

On the whole, it was fun to take the Xperia 5 IV around Xinyi District to take pictures. Whether it’s taking pictures, video functions, a brighter screen or a large battery with high battery life, it has created a lot of fun with us. I recommend you You can also use Xperia 5 IV to play more creatively and record life together!