Fritzbox models that no longer receive updates

Cell phones, tablets, laptops, routers and other devices all require regular updates to stay current. But after a certain time, the support from the manufacturers often expires. So also with AVM.

The Berlin manufacturer has a large number of routers in its range, some of which are already a bit old. Nevertheless, many of them are still provided with new functions even after years. At least once a year, AVM releases a new version of its Fritz!OS, the firmware for the Fritz boxes, powerline adapters and WiFi repeaters. In between, however, there are always minor updates, which are usually tested in the Fritz!Laboratory as a beta. With these updates, AVM keeps its Fritz boxes and other devices up to date – not only in terms of security and stability, but also in terms of new features.

But such updates are not endless. Because at some point, AVM will also part with models that are already a few years old. Sometimes it is a bit surprising which Fritz boxes they are. Well-known models have often been on the market longer than we realize.

EOM and EOS – that’s what’s behind it

AVM not only differentiates between product categories such as Fritz boxes, Fritz!Fons or adapters, but also between the terms EOM (End of Maintenance – end of updates) and EOS (End of Support – end of support). And this is what the abbreviations say:

EOM: Here AVM indicates when the company will stop further development of a router. So there will be no more updates and patches on the date mentioned.

EOS: This abbreviation tells owners of a Fritzbox when support for their model ends. You will then no longer receive telephone support or help via the website.

The voluntary product guarantee, which AVM usually promises five years from the initial sale of a Fritzbox, remains in effect even after the end of maintenance or end of support. If a Fritzbox breaks during this time, AVM must repair it or provide an exchange. However, if end customers want to make use of the manufacturer’s guarantee, they need the proof of purchase or delivery receipt from their provider for the respective router.

If the end of support for a Fritzbox has been announced or is imminent, interested parties should consider whether it is still worth buying the device in question. In most cases, AVM has replaced it with a successor that not only offers longer support from the manufacturer, but also often comes with more up-to-date equipment.

Fritz boxes

Fritzbox 7582 Fritzbox 7560 Fritzbox 74930 Fritzbox 7412 Fritzbox 7390 Fritzbox 7362 SL Fritzbox 7360 Fritzbox 7360 SL Fritzbox 7312 Fritzbox 7272 Fritzbox 6840 LTE Fritzbox 6810 LTE Fritzbox 6430 Cable Fritzbox 5491 Fritzbox 5490 Fritzbox 3272 Fritzbox 7580 Fritz box 3490 Fritz box 4020

Fritz!WLAN

The Repeater 310 from AVM has been available for a long time. It was introduced in autumn 2012 and has since been replaced by technically better models. The device no longer receives updates.

The Fritz!Repeater 1750E, which went on sale in September 2014 at a price of 89 euros, has also been replaced by newer models. The 2400 is traded as the direct successor. At that time, the 1750E was the first repeater model from AVM that could transmit on two frequency bands at the same time.

Alternatives also from other manufacturers

AVM often offers alternatives for outdated Fritz boxes and adapters. The company is popular with users mainly because of its variety of devices and the easy-to-organize router interface. But there are also other manufacturers of routers and home network devices that are worth a look and offer some worthwhile alternatives to the Fritz boxes.

Manufacturers such as Netgear, Asus, Cisco, but also TP-Link are among the most prominent names in this area. For example, Asus excels with special gaming routers, while Cisco is strong in the business sector. Like Asus, Netgear has some of the fastest routers on offer and TP-Link scores with the variety of antennas and thus a long range. In addition, many households have routers from Speedport, the brand with which Deutsche Telekom works and which it often issues with the Internet contract.

