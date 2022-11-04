As the holidays approach, it’s a time for celebration and good thoughts, but let’s not forget that in many parts of the world, peace and security are still a luxury, just like the people of Ukraine. The new escalation in Russian shelling of the populace is part of everyday life for citizens, but even in the midst of this horror, people struggle to keep going, like a frogger.

The Kyiv-based studio has been active since the conflict began, although, unsurprisingly, the difficulties of continuing to work with Sherlock Holmes The Awakened are endless. The game is so different in its plot from its predecessor that it certainly represents the strange situation its creators were in. Still, they managed to keep going despite explosions, power outages, and shaky internet connections, and in fact, they just released a trailer that gave the first glimpse of its gameplay.

In this terrifying adventure between Sherlock and Cthulhu, Holmes and John Watson face a chilling case that will shatter their hearts and unite, marking them forever. What seemed like a simple missing persons case quickly turned into a conspiracy network of an evil cult that worshipped the god Cthulhu and attempted to carry out an ancient prophecy.

Frogsoft told us that despite the war, they hope to release the game on all platforms between February and March 2023. You can also see some new screenshots below.