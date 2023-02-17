In an announcement via the game’s Twitter account, developer Frogwares made the difficult decision to delay the release of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened.

The upcoming third-person mystery, which will see the famed detective battling Lovecraftian horrors, was originally scheduled for release in late February or early March.

Frogwares says: “Despite our best efforts to meet the February/early March release window, nearly daily blackouts and missile strikes forced us to re-plan everything.

“We have therefore decided to postpone the competition by a few weeks, pushing it to late March/April 2023.”

Additionally, in the game’son the Steam pageA thread was also published discussing the matter further.

Frogwares said in the letter: “Originally our goal was to release our game in the February/early March release window.

“Unfortunately, the relentless blow to Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure has forced us to address ongoing power outages and redo the entire production pipeline.”

The developer continued: “But we’re going to try and do what we can. Once we feel like we’re maybe a month away from launch, we’ll be able to announce our exact launch date.

“Thank you so much for your understanding and support! We will talk soon!

We recently previewed Sherlock Holmes The Awakened. Be sure to read our thoughts on the game here.