From 1 to 190 dollars per video: the paywall for content arrives on TikTok

TikTok has introduced, both on the US and Italian markets, the new Series featurewhich should give creators a new way, perhaps the most concrete so far, to earn: get paid for content.

Basically it’s sort of enhanced collectionsimilar to those already usable on the ByteDance social network to group videos by the same creator and on the same topic, but precisely with the novelty that the videos that are in the Series are behind a paywall. You have to pay to see themmuch the same as you need to pay to read some articles on news sites.

How Series work on TikTok

Each Series can contain up to 80 videos and each video it can last up to 20 minuteswhich is the other important novelty introduced by TikTok, still in the direction of YouTube as already done with videos up to 10 minutes long. The creators will be able to decide the cost, which according to rumors can range from 1 to 190 dollars (it is not yet clear whether per Series or, more likely, per video), and followers will be able to purchase access from links placed in other videos by the same creator or from its home page.

It’s still not clear how much of this money will stay in TikTok and how many will instead end up in the creators’ pockets: it is likely that the business model is similar to that of Patreon and OnlyFans (therefore we are talking about a retention of around 30%), even if “the contents of the Series must comply with our guidelines”, as the company has clearly specified.

Initially, the Series will be only open to a limited number of creatorsas well as (probably) 20-minute long videos, which in any case seem an inevitable trend for this social network, which has become famous for its short and very short clips: the longer they last, the more interesting they are, the more people stay on the platform. Which is obviously the ultimate purpose of any social network.

@capoema

