Home » from 2024 backups will take up space on Google Drive
Technology

from 2024 backups will take up space on Google Drive

by admin
from 2024 backups will take up space on Google Drive

The latest innovations for Whatsapp backups were introduced by Meta in May, in an attempt to prevent users from forgetting their access codes. Now, however, it is arriving another change for Whatsapp backupswhich this time will make many of those who use the service on Android turn up their noses.

In fact, a Google press release explains that starting from December i Whatsapp backups will take up space on Google Drive for users who own the app in beta version. Starting from the beginning of 2024, however, the same policy will also be applied to those who use a stable version of the application. Obviously, the change does not only concern Android: for example, if you have Whatsapp on iOS and decide to make the backup of chats on Google Drive and not on iCloud you will still be affected by the change.

Obviously, the change will mainly affect Whatsapp users who use the free version of Google Drive, which offers just 15GB of cloud storage. In this case, in fact, photos, documents and chats could quickly occupy all the storage offered at no additional cost by Google: the advice is therefore to equip yourself with a paid Google Drive account or to transfer your backups to another service within the end of November (if you are a beta user) or before the start of 2024 (if you have the app in stable version).

I Whatsapp backups do not take up space on Google Drive since 2018, when a partnership between Big G and Meta led the former to “reset” the weight of backups of users’ Whatsapp chats on Drive. At the time, in fact, the size of the backups was significantly smaller than today, while the messaging service had many fewer active accounts than today. Already in 2022, Google and Meta have started to review the policy, implementing lines of code on Whatsapp that foreshadowed the stop to “free” backups on Drive.

You may also like

Apple Music is testing playlist import function and...

April 1995 (rediscovered in February 2024)

Indian retailer posts vivo V30 and V30 Pro...

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer – world premiere for the...

one of the best Lenovo laptops drops 300...

Electric cars are heading for Europe

Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro in the test: The...

What is the highest mountain in our Solar...

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, all the details of the...

Nacon Connect will be held next week –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy