from 2024 backups will take up space on Google Drive

The latest innovations for Whatsapp backups were introduced by Meta in May, in an attempt to prevent users from forgetting their access codes. Now, however, it is arriving another change for Whatsapp backupswhich this time will make many of those who use the service on Android turn up their noses.

In fact, a Google press release explains that starting from December i Whatsapp backups will take up space on Google Drive for users who own the app in beta version. Starting from the beginning of 2024, however, the same policy will also be applied to those who use a stable version of the application. Obviously, the change does not only concern Android: for example, if you have Whatsapp on iOS and decide to make the backup of chats on Google Drive and not on iCloud you will still be affected by the change.

Obviously, the change will mainly affect Whatsapp users who use the free version of Google Drive, which offers just 15GB of cloud storage. In this case, in fact, photos, documents and chats could quickly occupy all the storage offered at no additional cost by Google: the advice is therefore to equip yourself with a paid Google Drive account or to transfer your backups to another service within the end of November (if you are a beta user) or before the start of 2024 (if you have the app in stable version).

I Whatsapp backups do not take up space on Google Drive since 2018, when a partnership between Big G and Meta led the former to “reset” the weight of backups of users’ Whatsapp chats on Drive. At the time, in fact, the size of the backups was significantly smaller than today, while the messaging service had many fewer active accounts than today. Already in 2022, Google and Meta have started to review the policy, implementing lines of code on Whatsapp that foreshadowed the stop to “free” backups on Drive.