From $2,280! Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 / Pro Announced High-end Snapdragon Processor + 11-inch Beautiful Mount-ePrice.HK

In addition to the flagship mobile phone Mi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 and Mi Pad 6 Pro debuted at last night’s Xiaomi conference. It has been nearly a year and a half since the release of the previous generation. The body design of Mi Pad 6 has not changed much, but the specifications and configurations have been improved to better meet the needs of the market and consumers.

high-end processor

Both Mi Pad 6 and Mi Pad 6 Pro are equipped with 11-inch IPS LCD screens with a resolution of 1,800 x 2,880. The regular version supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the refresh rate of the Pro version is increased to 144Hz. The Mi Pad 6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor, while the Pro version uses last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, both of which are preloaded with the MIUI Pad 14 user interface based on the Android 13 system. In terms of battery capacity, Mi Pad 6 has a larger 8,840mAh and supports 33W fast charging, Mi Pad 6 Pro has 8,600mAh, but the charging power is up to 67W.

second generation stylus

The camera configuration of the two tablets is different. The normal version has 8MP front and 13MP rear. The Pro version has a front 20MP lens that can automatically track the subject during a video call, and a 50MP rear lens. Both Mi Pad 6s are equipped with 4 speakers and support Dolby Atmos sound effects. Xiaomi launched a new keyboard case accessory for the two tablets, as well as the second-generation Smart Pen stylus. The manufacturer claims that the input lag has been greatly reduced, the battery life has been extended, and the water resistance of the pen tip has been improved.

List of selling prices

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 series offers black, light blue and champagne gold body options. The two tablets are available for pre-order now and will be officially launched on April 21. The various configurations and pricing in the Chinese market are as follows. Xiaomi has not yet announced whether it will be listed in Hong Kong and overseas markets.

Mi Pad 6 – 6GB RAM / 128GB Storage: RMB 1,999 (approximately HK$2,282)

Mi Pad 6 – 8GB RAM / 128GB Storage: RMB 2,099 (approximately HK$2,396)

Mi Pad 6 – 8GB RAM / 256GB Storage: RMB 2,399 (approximately HK$2,738)

Mi Pad 6 Pro – 8GB RAM / 256GB Storage: RMB 2,699 (approximately HK$3,080)

Mi Pad 6 Pro – 12GB RAM / 256GB Storage: RMB 2,999 (approximately HK$3,423)

Mi Pad 6 Pro – 12GB RAM / 512GB Storage: RMB 3,299 (approximately HK$3,765)

Source: gsmarena