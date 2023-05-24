Home » from 24 July service deactivated, content on DAZN
from 24 July service deactivated, content on DAZN

from 24 July service deactivated, content on DAZN

Eleven Sports is informing its users that to leave from 24 July 2023 the service will no longer be active in Italyas required by the agreement relating to the purchase of the platform by DAZN.

From that very date, the contents and events included in its catalog can be followed by subscribing to one of DAZN’s subscription plans.

Il Eleven Sports catalog is made up of Serie C TV rights throughout the current season, the ONE Champonship events, the Peroni Top10 matches and a selection of matches of the Women’s Rugby Excellence, Serie A basketball, the Euroleague and the Eurocup as well as international competitions such as FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023, FIBA ​​Eurobasket 2025 and FIBA ​​Women’s Eurocup 2025.

After 24 July 2023 it will no longer be possible to access to Eleven accounts. “We care about your interests for our content and we will continue to strive to make you live your passion for sport at its best, joining DAZN to offer you the best experience and the widest portfolio of content on the Italian market” reads the email sent to users. Until 24 July 2023, therefore the contents can be regularly viewed on Eleven with your credentials.

