From 300 euros to 10 million: the incredible story of Martina Strazzer and Amabile’s jewels

Martina he is 23 years old, he is from Modena, he studied at the scientific high school and then she enrolled in Biotechnology, but for a short time. Because Martina is also Martina Amabile Strazzer is an entrepreneur, 3 years ago he founded the jewelery brand that bears his second name and this year it will have a turnover of 10 million euros. Perhaps.

She doesn’t declare it openly, a bit though superstition and partly because “December is both a very important month for us but also totally unpredictable”, but he admits that “yes, this is the objective we have set ourselves”. Also because this is the ascending parable: 300 thousand euros the first year, 4 million the second and precisely 10 this year.

The objective is objectively notable both in absolute terms and in relation to the initial investment, because it would more or less mean multiply it 35 thousand times in 3 years. Because Amabile was born in 2020 with “300 euros scraped together as I could”. And without anyone’s help.

Amabile’s first steps

“The idea was born a little earlier, in November 2019 – she told us when we reached her on the phone – I had moved from Biotechnology to Marketing and Business Organization, I remember that I was in university but I still wasn’t happy”. Why? “I wanted to do something of my own, I wanted to be an entrepreneur, I wanted to be a brand like Chiara Ferragni is, create my own products and use social media to make them known and sell them”.

She definitely succeeded, but it wasn’t easy at all, which is something that Martina made us understand without mincing words and which is worth reiterating especially for those who think that in the age of social media everything is simple: “I had practically no support from my family, who in fact were quite rejecting about this thing – Martina told us again – However, the fact of living with them, in a small bedroom where space was limited, somehow pushed me in the right direction.” In what sense? “I had no room for big thingsfor clothes hangers or dozens of shoe boxes, and the jewels, which are small by nature, were an obvious choice”.

And so, exactly “After having scraped together 300 euros as best I could”, Martina left. And even if everything is not simple in the age of social media, social media is definitely part of its history: “I had neither the money nor the place to afford a stock of products, so I had a single jewel made by a supplier, I took photographs, posted the image on Instagram and waited for someone to place an order and decide to buy it – he recalled with us – At that point I warned the customer that it would take 2 weeks of waiting and with the money from the sale I had the jewel made to send”. Did it work? “Yes and no: I sold mainly to friends and other people from Modena, but it was a very small and very local thing”, which continued more or less until May 2020, with the first coronavirus lockdown and those months in which nothing could be done, nothing produced, nothing shipped. However, these were also the months of the explosion of TikTok in Italy

From Martina to Amabile, the turning point thanks to TikTok

In that period, a bit like many others, Martina decided to try a road parallel to the main one and to combine the profile on Instagram with one on TikTok, but slightly different: “I posted videos of myself doing funny things, acting out skits, telling ironic moments of my life, always wearing lots of jewellery. My jewels. And if someone asked me for information on their origin, I directed them to the Amabile website.”

This time it works, and it really works: “TikTok was really the key to everything, for the virality it gives and the numbers it allows to be done in a short time – Martina admitted, again with great transparency – The popularity grew a lot until September 2021, but I couldn’t no more doing everything alone.” And so “I hired my first employee (who is still his social media manager today, ed.) and we started creating specific content for jewellery.”

Today there are around forty employees, all women except one but “it wasn’t a choice – Martina explained to us with a smile – It’s that we have very few men’s CVs, and obviously we can only hire those who come forward”. It wasn’t a choice, but it’s still a nice message of female revenge: “Yes, it is. Also because we are all young, between 20 and 30 years old, and I think I have created a nice, fresh and dynamic working environment.” Which is in a new location in his city, with the warehouse downstairs and the offices upstairs.

E the family? “I think they understood that they made a mistake and that at the beginning I needed help that I missed, even if they will never admit it. But now they are very supportive of me and ultimately I understand their skepticism a little: for the first two years they were incredulous, but I was in disbelief too faced with what was happening. Because social media is volatile and there is always the fear that everything will end suddenly.”

The right woman at the right time

For Martina, however, things definitely don’t seem over, and she herself wondered why and even tried to give himself some explanations. “I think I made the right moves at the right time: downloading TikTok in May 2020 and publishing the contents I published, just at the moment when people needed lightness and frivolity after the first lockdown; ride the wave, understand when something works and don’t give up.” Again: “Showing the company as it is, a different workplace, the people within it, the everyday life of what we do, giving customers the feeling of growing together with them, before their eyes”.

Today Martina and Amabile have overall around 1 million followers on Instagram and over 1.5 million on TikTok, where speed and planning are the key to everything: “On social media you also have to be very spontaneous and seize the moment – he explained – Especially on TikTok, where trends are perhaps born and die in a couple of days. If there’s a song that works, you have to post with that song at that time, even if perhaps you hadn’t foreseen it.” Martina creates some content like this, independently, and others she schedules, thinks about and creates together with her social media manager, who is a bit like her right-hand man.

Has a new Chiara Ferragni been born?

To reread everything, to retrace the history of these 3 very intense years, to review how they started and where they are going to end up, one name can only come to mind, which is what Martina was thinking of during her university period. When we asked her if it bothers her to be compared to Chiara Ferragni, she gave us an answer that seemed sincere with a hint of diplomacy: “I’m not bothered by comparisons with her and in fact I consider them a compliment. She is very important, and has done a lot also for female entrepreneurship”.

We didn’t ask her if she thinks she can get over it in the future, but we tried to look at least to next year: what will 2024 be like for Amabile? “Today we sell mainly in Italy, but we would also like to go abroad, perhaps as early as next year,” he replied. And then? “And then we would like other sales points in the area, other shops, like the temporary shop we opened at the Rinascente in Milan”. Which is a little what New Martina is trying to do, to mention another interesting and beautiful example of girl power applied to business. And on social media.

