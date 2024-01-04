From 44 to (maybe) 12 billion dollars: Twitter’s value continues to decline

2024 has definitely started on the wrong foot for Elon Muskwith bad news concerning the two companies that are probably dearest to him (one because it is the most profitable, the other because it is the one that gives him the most visibility).

Not just Chinese BYDwhose theme song stands for a prophetic Build Your Dreams, it surpassed Tesla and became the first in the world for sales of electric carsbut also the beloved Twitter (oras he calls it) continues to lose value.

According to Fidelity, a investment fund which in October 2022 supported Musk’s purchase of Twitter with over 300 million dollars, today the company would be worth almost 72% less. Meaning what not $44 billion but 12-13. Perhaps.

More precisely: Fidelity’s valuation refers not to the entire company but to the his shareholding in the company, his money which today would be worth 28-29% of what it was before. Furthermore, Fidelity’s report is updated to last November and since then, given Musk’s hyperactivity and his less than serene relationship with investors, things could have gotten even worse.

The specialized sites they have given space to the news, from Axios to TechCrunchsottolineano che “Fidelity doesn’t necessarily have much, if any, inside information on It’s just an estimate, but it’s a good estimate after months of estimates of this nature and especially after a very difficult year for Twitter (which we had told here).

Musk’s goal: to be worth $1 trillion

The evaluation also refers to the month in which Musk has argued openly and hard with advertisers who were leaving Twitter due to the (almost zero) content moderation policies and some anti-Semitic stances, even going so far as to invite them to “go fuck themselves…”.

From this point of view there is little to specify: Several sources, including Musk himself, have confirmed that advertising revenue for Twitter is decreased by 40-50% in recent quarters, and at the moment the other sources of money created, such as subscriptions or the sale of ticks of various colors, seem to be of little use. Which evidently don’t work very well, so much so that it’s the news these days the price of the golden onereserved for companies, dropped from 1000 to 200 dollars a month.

It should also be said that Twitter/X supposedly has reduced operating costsgiven that Musk’s arrival caused the dismissal of around 80% of the staff, but his goal of making it worth 1000 billion dollars, also confirmed last Auguststill seems objectively far away.

