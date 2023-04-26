From $6 to $180 billion a year: AI investment up 30-fold since 2013

Artificial intelligences capable of creating images out of nowhere (at least apparently), of helping us to write texts and to program, of create special effects for the most popular movies and TV series: for more or less 6 months now, AIs have been the most talked about topic in the tech world. And also in which one invests the most.

The billions put by Microsoft into OpenAI and those (presumably) spent by Google to integrate AI into its softwareare just the tip of a gigantic iceberg: according to data processed by NetBase Quid based on the Stanford University AI Index Reportinvestment in artificial intelligence has grown 30-fold in less than 10 years.

AIs are 2.5% of the workforce in Singapore

In detail, we have gone from just over 6 billion dollars invested worldwide in AI in 2013 to nearly $180 billion in 2021: it is an impressive value, above all if we consider that the elaboration does not take into account the last couple of years, those where there has been a notable acceleration in this sector.

Likewise, it is impressive to note i progress made by AIs with relatively little upfront investment and also try to imagine what could happen from now on, with the money that seems almost infinite.

Even because it’s not just investments that have grown over the last 8 years: there are countries, such as Singapore, where almost 2.5% of the workforce is engaged with AIs (it was less than 0.2% in 2013) and others, such as the United States, where the number of employees in the sector tripled. Furthermore, worldwide, conferences and events dedicated to artificial intelligence they attract around 90,000 people every year, i.e. 10 times more than in 2013.

All this while researchers are starting to find ways to allow AIs to contribute to the development of AIs (through the so-called optimization of neural network architecture) and artificial intelligences themselves learn to do things they weren’t expecting they learned.

The impact on the world of work

That of effects that AI will have on employment however, it is an aspect not to be overlooked: according to a recent report by Goldman Sachs, artificial intelligence could replace around 300 million full-time jobs in the US and Europe and the founders of OpenAI believe that up to 80% of US workers they may see some of their duties performed by LLMs.

And Pew Research survey (This) conducted on more than 11,000 American adults revealed that a strong majority of respondents (62%) believe AI will have a major impact on workers over the next 20 years. And yet, only 28% think it will have significant consequences for them personallywhile 35% expect only a minor impact on themselves.

Overall, the majority of the sample seems to expect mainly negative effects: Around 32% believe AI will do more harm than good to workers, and more than 15% think it will personally be impacted in a negative way.

By the way, the poll was conducted in December 2022which is about a month after the public release of ChatGPT and before AI-enhanced Bing, Google’s Bard, and OpenAI unveil GPT-4 to the world.

