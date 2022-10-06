Agritech and space rovers, artificial intelligence against bullying and technologies for maxillofacial reconstruction: these are the projects of the university and gods research centers who will take part in Maker Faire Rome 2022the event that for 10 years has turned the spotlight on excellence in technology and innovation, giving ample space to Italian and international universities, which have always been places par excellence for “Knowledge production”. But today, the most advanced ones are also development centers for innovative projects, patents and devices. It is an example of this “Bio-Box”, the opensource environmental monitoring system designed to break down the walls of smart farming and make the sector accessible even to small farmers. A group of students of the engineering faculty with a passion for innovation and in love with their land who have made their contribution by promoting and encouraging the development of the primary sector through technological devices. Specifically, Bio-Box is based on Arduino technology and on Lora with a cloud system that provides data on the quality of the soil and air, allowing even small farmers to optimize the use of resources and their products.

Also among the participants in Maker Faire Rome 2022 Sapienza Tecnology Team with the latest prototype of Rover: a device capable of autonomously navigating on different types of terrain with a robotic arm with 6 degrees of freedom, allowing manipulation operations on electronic panels, as well as the collection of surface soil samples and the positioning of probes on the soil. The team, one of 4 of NOW (Sapienza Aerospace Student Association), is made up of university students from various faculties, from aerospace to electronic engineering, from artificial intelligence to robotics, all sharing a passion for innovation.

Instead, the project comes from Southern Italy “BullyBuster: the bully catcher”, a framework for the detection of bullying and cyberbullying actions that exploits the potential of artificial intelligence to help, prevent and intervene quickly in the event of critical situations. How? Thanks to a system capable of detecting suspicious movements of the crowd, facial expressions, aggressive words and phrases, as well as episodes of stalking and cases of deep facial fakes, or manipulated photos or videos that recreate perfect, but fake, copies of people. The project was carried out by a staff composed of professors, researchers, doctoral students and collaborators of the University of Bari, Cagliari, Foggia and Naples which have given birth to four research groups specialized not only in technology and artificial intelligence, but also in law and psychology.

Then it will be the turn of “ScaffoldLyo”, the innovative technology designed to repair maxillofacial defects and promote the formation of the bone tissue matrix thanks to the regenerative action of the lyosecretoma. The reconstruction of these defects, both congenital and acquired, is a complex challenge both from a functional and an aesthetic point of view. Autogenous grafts are still considered by many to be the “gold standard” for reconstruction. However, the advent of additive manufacturing, 3D printing and recent advances in these technologies have positively impacted the biomedical field, leading to the use of patient specific implants (PSI) in the surgical repair of maxillofacial defects. ScaffoldLyo project was conceived and developed by P4P, start-up and spin-off ofUniversity of Paviaborn from the meeting of university researchers who are experts in the design of “Intelligent materials” and developed in collaboration with the company PharmaExceed s.r.l.specialized in the biotech sector.