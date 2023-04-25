From Android 14 to Pixel Folds and Tablets: what we will see at Google I/O 2023

Apple has its own WWDC, the Worldwide Developers Conference (this year’s is scheduled for June 5), Samsung has Unpacked (took place on February 1st) e Google has the I/O conference: more or less all the big brands in the tech world organize annual events in which they reveal their plans for the future and products for the months to come.

Next in order of time is that of Big G, which will be staged on 10 maggio in California: whoever is invited will be able to follow him live at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, a short distance from the Google headquarters (map below); otherwise, much of what happens can be seen live streaming, starting from the official website.

google maps: where the Shoreline Amphitheater is located

What is Google I/O

The event name stands for input e outputtwo words very dear to developers, because Google I/O is mainly designed for them and above all at the beginning it was dedicated more to software than hardware.

The event has been taking place since 2008more or less continuously (with the exception of the 2020 edition, for obvious reasons), first at the Moscone Center in San Francisco and since 2016 at the Shoreline Amphitheater: over the years, Google I/Os have been announced or first time chrome browser, new ChromebookGoogle Play Music e Movies, EarthNow, the various versions of Android, the Google Glass and the smartphones of the Pixel family.

Throughout each year, especially the recent ones, Google has another more hardware-focused event of its own, which usually takes place in October and from 2016 onwards it is the one reserved for the highest-end Pixels.

What we’ll see at Google I/O 2023

Bearing in mind this distinction, now increasingly blurred, we will try to imagine below what Google will present during the 2023 edition of the I/O, the first in history to take place over a single day. Let’s start with the hardware, with the devices listed from most likely to least likely.

Pixel 7A

I/O is historically the event where s are shown smartphone Pixels from range A, the (somehow) low-cost one: this was the case for the previous ones, including 6A of 2022 (our test here)and this will also be the case for 7A.

The phone, which will go to position itself below the current 7 and 7 Pro (proof)it should cost between 400 and 500 euros, keep the same successful rear design and have wireless charging and a 90Hz display refresh rate, two features never seen before on a Pixel in the A line. on sale not long after the presentation date.

instagram: the Google Pixel Tablet in Milan (last video of the post)

Pixel Tablet

Announced for the first time at Google I/O 2022should have a Tensor processor and be a tablet in the most classic sense of the term, therefore with a 10″ screen: according to rumors, it could also be equipped with a support that makes it a sort of smart speaker and in Europe it should cost 6-650 euros. It was exhibited (albeit in a discreet and barely perceptible way) at the recent Salone del Mobile in Milan and pre-sales could start immediately after the presentation.

Pixel Fold

Google’s first foldable smartphone should be more compact than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, keep the iconic camera bar and come equipped with the Tensor G2 chip. The latest rumors say that it will actually be shown at I / O 2023 but will go on sale later, probably starting in the summer.

youtube: the probable appearance of the Google Pixel Fold

Pixel 8 e 8 Pro

Here we begin to enter the field of hypotheses, above all because I/O is not usually the most important and expensive Pixel event. And yet that of 2022 was an opportunity to anticipate some details on the 7 and 7 Pro and this year the same could happen with the 8 and 8 Pro. The two phones could be shown and described in their fundamental characteristics, leaving the details to appointment next October.

Pixel Watch 2

The above argument applies: for the first smartwatch there was a preview at I/O 2022 and a complete presentation in the autumn and this could be repeated for the second generation. With the hope that it can officially arrive in Italy too.

Android 14 and the rest of the software

No doubt, however, on the presence of the new version of operating system of Mountain View: the Google I/O was born for this, and therefore the software will certainly have a central role.

After all, Android 14 (code name, Upside down cake) is already in public beta and in this version it can already be installed and tested on Pixels that support it: compared to Android 13, not much seems to have changed, at least for now. However, it is highly probable that the event is an opportunity for reveal some features hitherto kept hidden, awaiting the release for all, scheduled between August and September.

Likewise, it definitely is likely that Google will not miss the opportunity to confirm the inclusion, use and enhancement of AI in many of its products, whether they are new to Bard, even greater integration into Gmail and Docs or changes for Android TV or Google TV or maybe even YouTube.

