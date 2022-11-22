Listen to the audio version of the article

The new generation of Apple TV 4k is very similar from the outside to the previous one, released only a year ago, even if it is reduced in size by 20%, it is compatible with HDR10+, it does not have a fan inside, it has a remote control that can be recharged USB-C port and above all it has an A15 Bionic processor.

To be clear, it is that of the iPhone 13. A piece of technology still among the most powerful on the market today, which raises some questions about why the company led by Tim Cook has decided to accelerate so on computing power and graphics capacity. Also because it costs a little less than the previous one: 169 euros without the ethernet port and 189 with it (it cost 199).

It could be the clue to a multi-year strategy to enhance the set top box as a gateway to the world of Apple entertainment, with new content on the way.

In perspective, our thoughts go first of all to Arcade, the proprietary digital video game store. The catalog has improved over the years (it was launched at the end of 2019), in terms of quality and variety. Of course, there is a lack of video game titles of absolute appeal to fans, at the level of Sony and Microsoft.

Those who buy the new Apple TV will get a free 3-month trial of Arcade, before choosing whether to switch to 4.99 euros a month, and of Fitness+, the platform for training from home that offers different training and yoga experiences, with the personal trainer on video, and the ability to monitor your activity with the Apple Watch. Here the subscription is more expensive: 9.99 euros per month. While Tv+ costs 6.99 a month. Apple has recently raised the cost for the TV service and for music, in the first case following investments made in productions, which have yielded results: CODA won the Oscar for best photography, a first for a streaming service, while Ted Lasso won an Emmy. Tv+ is also accessible on smart TVs produced by third parties, but it really seems that the new Apple TV should be interpreted according to this paradigm of enhancement and growth of contents and services. In 2021, this division’s revenue grew 27% year-over-year to more than $68 billion — more than the Mac and iPad divisions combined — with operating margins greater than 70%.