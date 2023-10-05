From business services to automatic investing using AI, the simplification offer for cryptocurrencies is growing

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cryptocurrencies have not yet recovered from the scandals and frauds that led to a long “winter” of prices which does not yet seem to have exhausted its effects. But at the same time, the interest of companies and investors in the world of digital assets has not disappeared and from this point of view, tools are spreading in Italy too to bring individuals and businesses closer to this often too difficult world.

On the other hand, an ever-increasing number of companies and institutions have begun to recognize cryptocurrencies, specifically bitcoin, not only as an investment asset, but also as a fundamental transaction tool for the digital age. Faced with these new needs, Young Platform has created three innovative services aimed at the specific needs of companies that want to approach this world, providing tailor-made solutions to improve operational efficiency and financial management.

The all-Italian exchange thus offers a service (Euro Only) to receive amounts in cryptocurrencies without having to remain exposed to the uncertainty linked to market volatility, an opportunity made possible by the instant conversion into euros, which guarantees adequate protection from price fluctuations of cryptocurrencies. Business management is also simplified by the Sub Account service, which offers businesses the ability to create multiple accounts from a single Master account.

Finally, Young Platform offers an Otc (Over The Counter) service, a safe and personalized option for cryptocurrency trading. This functionality provides businesses access to instant liquidity and competitive pricing, allowing them to execute trading operations efficiently and conveniently.

The exchange highlights that entering the world of cryptocurrencies offers companies the opportunity to access a new group of digitally native consumers, improve payment efficiency and protect themselves against inflation. Additionally, adopting cryptocurrencies allows companies to participate in the decentralized finance revolution, giving them the opportunity to leverage new business models and innovative technologies.

