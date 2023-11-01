From cars to washing machines: if cars start buying themselves

We are used to thinking that we are the main actors in our purchases, people who consciously buy goods and services based on will or need and in complete freedom. For now this is the case, but things are about to change rapidly, a new player is entering this economic ecosystem which involves the exchange of money, ours, for the purchase of products and services: artificial intelligence algorithms.

In a certain sense this already happens, we are used to delegating some expenses to automatisms of which we are aware, but which we tend not to deal with for convenience: when we direct a bill to a current account, for example, we are authorizing a machine (the systems bank information) to pay the amount of the bill for us based on a certain data flow coming from the operator. It is a method we use to automate the process and to avoid having to personally take care of the payment. The same thing happens when we make a periodic purchase on Amazon: at the agreed deadline the systems automatically pay for the product and we receive it at home, as if we had placed a traditional order. Also in this case the objective of automation is to simplify the process: I don’t want to have to worry about buying dishwasher tablets every month, so I use an automation that will do it for me.

Il Machine Customer

This model is called “Machine Customer” and, according to Gartner, by 2030 it will constitute 22% of the total revenues from our purchases and will be made in completely automatic mode. In other words: almost a quarter of the money we use will be spent automatically by algorithms delegated by us. The more automation enters our homes, the easier it will be to delegate to machines not only the operational part of their role in our home, but also economic transactions. On the other hand, if we think about it, purchasing procedures are often a nuisance that we cannot do without.

Of course, if I have to buy a new guitar, I go and choose it in the shop, try out as many as I want and leave with the instrument that gave me the best vibrations and sensations. But if I have to buy tablets for the dishwasher, it’s just a nuisance. It is a product whose stock should never go below a certain threshold and, with the same quality, I am interested in saving what I can, but we certainly cannot speak of a purchase based on passion. The term “Machine Customers” therefore refers to the idea that machines, guided by advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence, can act as autonomous customers, with the aim of making users’ lives easier.

How does it work

Let’s try to think about when we park our car on the blue lines of paid parking: in the best case scenario we have to use an application on our smartphone to activate parking when we arrive and to deactivate it when we leave. Not to mention parking meters, coins, magnetic cards, slips of paper, scratch cards and all those wonders of the last century that we often find ourselves having to face in order to pay for an hour of parking. In some very rare cases the car, if sufficiently modern, could have a function directly on board to make the payment independently, perhaps after asking the user for confirmation.

The model is exactly this: algorithms, in this case on board the car, which autonomously understand that there is an expense to pay (parking) and, perhaps after asking the user for confirmation, proceed to make the payment. User confirmation certainly increases security, but it introduces additional steps that the end user may not even want to take. The great advantage of automations, in fact, is that they solve the problem for the end user without him even realizing it.

What awaits us in the future

The car that pays for parking on its own is a very small example of what can be done in the future, and it is already feasible today with the use of little technology. We will have refrigerators and pantries capable of autonomously detecting the stocks of some products that we never want to be missing in our home, and, when the stocks are too low, they will take care of ordering and paying for these products in total autonomy, with the aim of not we never run out of milk in the fridge or biscuits in the pantry. Even the delivery and placement in their place will be completely automatable, so that the end user, in practice, will never notice a possible decrease in stocks. In my latest book Augmented Lives there is plenty of talk about these and other examples of how automation will enter our lives.

We will have appliances capable of independently booking periodic maintenance, printers that will independently order paper and ink, voice assistants capable of booking and paying for services of all kinds, from hotels, to restaurants, to tickets for tourist destinations, all with the aim of simplifying the lives of end users, leading up to Universal Digital Assistants.

What will change for companies

The first thing to consider is that “Machine Customers” will soon represent a new type of buyer, but to reach them complete technological integration will be necessary. In other words: if I want to sell a product whose purchase can be completely automated (tablets of the dishwashers we were talking about previously or the milk to put in the fridge) I will have to ensure that these new consumers can easily access my virtual shop, thus entering a digital ecosystem in which automatic buyers and virtual shops can to speak to each other without problems, guaranteeing accuracy of service and security of transactions.

One thing is certain: companies that do not provide this service will lose this market share which, in the future, could become very large. On the other hand, on the contrary, we will arrive at sales platforms completely dedicated to automatic buyers, new forms of commerce that will radically change the very concept of e-commerce and which will have enormous influences on the advertising market. In fact, it is still not clear if and how it will be possible to produce some form of advertising that could have some effect on the choices made by artificial intelligence algorithms.

The human factor

Over time we have become accustomed to giving machines more and more decision-making freedom, it is not at all clear whether this lightness can also be achieved on such a complex component of our lives as our purchasing habits. It is very likely that, at least at the beginning, we will have many doubts and we will want to be aware of every single purchase, explicitly confirming it and going into the merits of the logic of the algorithms. Until we reach a moment when, when these mechanisms are well established, our trust will increase and we will begin to deactivate, one by one, all notifications and confirmation requests.