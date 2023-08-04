From Cher to Sfera Ebbasta: how Auto-Tune works, the invention that changed music

Andy Hildebrand, 76, is an American engineer and scientist with a degree in mathematics and a doctorate in geophysics. He worked for Exxon and discovered dozens of oil fields, but will forever be remembered as the inventor of Auto-Tune. These days there is a lot of talk about it, especially for a post by Samuele Bersani on Instagram: “They shot me a video where one of these contemporary demigods of the “sung” rhyme is detached from the Auto-Tune for a few seconds on stage – he writes – and it was like watching Icarus sink. You feel like flapping wax wings”. The reference is to Sfera Ebbasta, but from here the controversy grew and involved the use of Auto-Tune in general. Which, pace of Bersani, is vast: it is estimated that over 90 percent of the vocal pieces use this technology or an equivalent.

The inventor

Hildebrand began working for Exxon Production Research in 1976, where he developed algorithms for interpreting seismic data. In 1984, he founded Landmark Graphics, a company that created the world‘s first stand-alone seismic data interpretation workstation. After leaving Landmark in 1989, he began studying music composition at Rice University’s Shepard School of Music. In 1990, he founded Jupiter Systems to market his first music software product, Infinity.

Hildebrand conceived Auto-Tune at the suggestion of a colleague’s wife, who had joked that she might benefit from a device to help her sing in pitch. Over the course of several months in early 1996, he implemented the algorithm on a custom Macintosh computer and presented the result at the NAMM show later that year, where it “was immediately a huge success.” But that was to remain a secret: recording perfect vocal tracks took a long time for both music producers and artists. As you remember

In a Netflix documentary (This is Pop), producer Ken Scott recalls that David Bowie was among the very few to record in one take: all the others required dozens, if not hundreds, of takes, so you had to combine the best bits of each take to create a tuneful track . But with the Auto-Tune things changed: if before a week of rehearsals was needed, now half a day was enough; studios using Auto-Tune could get the job done faster, delight more customers, and reduce costs. So Hildebrand sold his invention (which was also available in hardware form, as a rack module) to every major recording studio in Los Angeles. Hildebrand recounts: “An important producer approached me to thank me. He said that I had changed his life because he would no longer have to worry about finding matching people to put on the market, good-looking people would be enough for him”.

The existence of Auto-Tune remained a secret to insiders, at least until BelieveCher’s worldwide hit released in 1998: it was the first song where this technology was no longer hidden but exhibited.

How does it work

When an artist sings into the microphone, Auto-Tune analyzes the frequencies of the music and voice; if it detects a deviation from the reference, it applies a correction, bringing the note closer to the right pitch. This process is known as pitch shifting, and it is not a simple change in frequency, as could happen for example by slowing down a tape or record, because this would also cause a different duration of sound. The magic lies right here: altering the main frequency of the sound (usually the voice), without changing its duration. And this is possible because, after sampling the signal, it is divided into several partially overlapping frames which are moved to expand or compress the output sound. The point where the correction begins usually marks a jump between the original and the corrected sound, and using Auto-Tune as naturally as possible aims to reduce this jump.

When designing Auto-Tune, Hildebrand had included a control panel where you can adjust how fast the pitch is corrected: “You can adjust the speed from 1 (fastest) to 10 (slowest). Just for completeness, I had a “zero” setting, which changes the pitch at the exact moment it receives the signal,” he explains. In Believe, Cher’s producers Mark Taylor and Brian Rawling decided to use the “zero” setting, intentionally changing the singer’s voice and highlighting the Auto-Tune intervention. Which has since also become known as the “Cher Effect” and entered pop music history through the front door. Now available in the studio and live, as a rack module or as a plug-in for digital workstations: it has about 90% market share and has become synonymous with voice-altering technology, a bit like Photoshop for images or Google for searches.

In history

For Time Magazine, Auto-Tune is “one of the 50 worst inventions of the 20th century”, for the inventor the result of years of rigorous study, strenuous statistical calculations and algorithms previously considered impossible. In one way or another, it has been used on almost every hit album of the last 25 years, covertly or more prominently, as is the case with some great hits by Janet Jackson, Jason Derulo, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Katy Perry and many others. Monsters like Radiohead and Daft Punk, pop icons like Madonna and the Black Eyed Peas have used it. And countless rappers and trappers, from Chris Brown, Drake and Kanye West, to Italians, such as Ghali, Lazza, Capo Plaza, Madame, Achille Lauro. And Thasupreme, cited as an example by Max Casacci, who sums up the matter on Instagram as follows: “For those under 30, Auto-Tune is a code and expressive, no more or less than how in my 20s it could be in reverb used in shovels on vibrating voices of urgent, inconsolable and cavernous existential discomfort”, writes the guitarist of Subsonica. Recalling that the novelties were often viewed with suspicion, before becoming part of pop culture: “From Joy Division to us black-clad provincial tufts who for many (with the odor of moralism) looked just stoned who covered up the flaws with technological artifices” . So for Casacci the Auto-Tune becomes an instrument like any other, which adds to the musician’s technological baggage, provided he knows how to use it creatively. The discussion triggered by Bersani seems destined to die down soon, and the Bolognese singer-songwriter is aware of it (“All the Auto-Tune in the world wouldn’t be enough to correct the lack of irony around”, he wrote), also because other much more disruptive technologies are establishing themselves: already today artificial intelligence writes music and lyrics, and invents unreleased songs using the voice of disappeared singers. Other than Auto-Tune.

