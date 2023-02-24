Innovation mission

«The Boom project is consistent with the strong vocation for innovation that distinguishes Crif, and fits perfectly into our investment strategy which aims to encourage the development of solutions with a high technological content and new skills, capable of experimenting with new paths to create truly innovative ideas and translate them into concrete projects», explains Carlo Gherardi, president and CEO of the Bologna-based group specialized in big data for 35 years with over 40 offices worldwide, 6,500 collaborators and over 600 million euros in turnover.

“Working on the training and qualification of human resources in harmony with the needs of the market is in the DNA of this administration and Boom offers us extra support”, adds Marco Panieri, mayor of Imola, recalling the agreement made with the Municipality of Bologna on cybersecurity to bring specialized and professionalizing ITS courses to the metropolitan area between the capital and Imola.

Excellent partners

The Golinelli Foundation is the main partner of the Boom project, thanks to the consolidated collaboration with Crif to give an innovative impulse to the territory and attract talents, high-potential start-ups and venture capital.

«We have been promoting the national I-Tech Innovation acceleration program together for three years. Boom will work alongside G-Factor, our Foundation’s accelerator-incubator, to enhance the common support activity for the national community of startups, and we will work together with companies in the field of open innovation – recalls Antonio Danieli, vice president of the Foundation Golinelli and sole director of G-Factor -. The synergy between the physical and technological structures of Opificio Golinelli and Boom will represent an important platform to support innovation in the country and a model».

In addition to the partnership with the Golinelli Foundation, the project will network local realities active in various sectors and operators of training and consultancy, as emerges from the variegated scientific committee, which includes representatives from the world of manufacturing, infrastructure, credit, large-scale distribution , utilities, schools and research.