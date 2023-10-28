From December, ÖBB will be offering mini cabins for solo travelers

The state-owned Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) is expanding the range of its Nightjet sleeping cars with the introduction of new mini cabins for solo travelers. Visually, they remind you a little of the capsule hotels from Japan. However, the new mini cabins have been specifically designed to meet the needs of people “who want to enjoy a quiet and relaxing overnight trip” – without having to share the cabin with strangers.

Annoying noise instead of relaxation

Traveling by train can be a real challenge, especially for introverts, but also for people who are sensitive to noise. After all, trains are public transport where people eat and drink, where passengers talk to each other or make phone calls to pass the time. Anyone who wants peace and quiet knows that a full train does not or cannot guarantee that. This can be annoying, especially when driving for longer periods (overnight), especially when you are actually looking for relaxation.

There is good news for all those who don’t want to travel that way: ÖBB has now introduced “pod” style cabins for single travelers for its new generation of Nightjet sleeping car trains.

“Alone” on the train from December

Mini Cabin © ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

The new mini cabins are touted by ÖBB as “innovative cocoons” and are intended to offer single sleeping spaces with “almost all the amenities that passengers need for an undisturbed night journey”. The cabins have a fold-out table with an integrated mirror, coat hooks, a reading lamp and adjacent lockers for hand luggage and shoes.

Solo travelers will have the opportunity to use the new cabins from December 10th, as soon as the new Nightjet service trains go into operation. The first trips are planned for the routes from Vienna to Hamburg and from Innsbruck to Hamburg.

Mini Cabin © ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

Background: Focus on improved Nightjet service

The Nightjet service is to be fundamentally improved. In addition to the innovative solo pods, the 33 sets of the new generation will include completely redesigned sleeping cars for one to two people and couchette cars for up to four people.

Sleeping cars are equipped with private bathrooms, including showers. There is also a seating area that allows travelers to work, read or eat while driving. In total, the new generation trains offer space for 254 passengers in seven different car formations. In addition, every new Nightjet is equipped with a barrier-free couchette compartment that can be used by up to two wheelchair users and one companion. A barrier-free toilet is also accessible via an entrance.

Study: Europe’s worrying investment priorities in the transport network

Share this: Facebook

X

