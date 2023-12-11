From digital healthcare to the circular economy: here are the winners of Switch2Product

Listen to the audio version of the article

More than 500 innovators competing and 25 solutions, new technologies and business ideas awarded at the 15th edition of Switch2Product | Innovation Challenge, the program aimed at proposals from students, graduates, researchers, alumni and teachers from the Politecnico di Milano ecosystem. The Challenge born from the collaboration between the Lombardy university, Deloitte and the startup accelerator PoliHub closed on Monday 11 December and is preparing to experience (starting from January) its second phase, with the winning teams involved in a four-month acceleration path that will accompany them until a final Demo day in front of investors.

Enrico Deluchi CEO PoliHub

The (positive) balance sheet of the initiative was certified by all the stakeholders of the project, recalling the numbers of the last five years of Switch2Product (1050 proposals evaluated, 2 million euros disbursed, over 40 million euros collected from investors and 50 new businesses created which have generated hundreds of new highly qualified jobs) and decisively reiterating the importance of symbiotic collaborations such as that between business and academia to encourage technological transfer and generate a new generation of entrepreneurs capable of concretely contributing to the sustainable growth and innovation of the Italian ecosystem.

The awarded categories and the winners

As in the previous edition of S2P, there are four categories inspired by the NextGenerationEU directives that characterized the participation of the various candidates, and in order Health & Med Tech, ClimateTech & Circular Economy, Industries Transformation, New ways of working and living. Sifting through the list of winners in detail, PoliFusion, Efeso, Avertis, BioIn and Neuromorphic Machines are the teams that will receive the S2P grant of 30 thousand euros each allocated by the Polytechnic to finance prototyping and project validation activities. The 30 thousand euro grant assigned by Deloitte as an economic contribution to merit goes to Easy Talk Easy Test. COMET, Ecosmic and Magic Vision in turn take home a prize worth 30 thousand euros each made available to the Milan Monza Brianza Lodi Chamber of Commerce for the projects most capable of generating a positive impact on the local economic system. Finally, the recognition given to Innuance and Sottile is access to the final selections of RedZone, the technological acceleration path within the Open Labs of the Saes industrial group.

Donatella Sciuto. Rector of the Polytechnic University of Milan

X-ray projects

In the field of health and medicine, the choice of the expert jury fell on the proposals of six different initiatives. COMET, acronym for Custom Organic Membrane Engineered Transducers, is a technological platform for photo-pharmacology in the field of molecule design while PhiCube is a portable and modular robotic device for the bilateral rehabilitation of the upper limbs, specifically designed for the tele-rehabilitation of children. Avertis’ proposal, however, is a breast cancer screening system based on artificial intelligence while Insight gives its name to an intelligent endoscope equipped with sensors and AI modules that offers lesion detection, virtual biopsies and 3D reconstruction. Completing the cluster of health and medtech projects are SegMentor, an automated artificial intelligence platform for orthopedic surgery that combines 3D technologies and support in pre-operative planning, and BioIn FuturePrinting BioInnovation, a technology for vascular surgery that exploits of 3D bioprinting to regenerate customized arterial vessels.

From very low consumption electronics to corals to help the environment

Seven projects were selected in the climate and circular economy category. Hyper Wind Turbine is a technology that improves the efficiency of wind turbines through an active control system on the blades and promises to reduce the cost of producing wind energy. Numerical validation software for the “tritium breeding blanket”, the basic component of nuclear fusion reactors under development in Europe and the United States, is the description of PoliFusion while Innuance identifies a sustainable dyeing process for wool, cotton and polyamide with food dyes . Oyster2Life is the project to revitalize the marine ecosystem and combat the problem of coastal erosion by using oyster and mollusc shells discarded by the industry to create coral, while Ephesus’ idea concerns new materials and devices to develop electronic components ultra-low consumption green. Finally, Sottile and Wafu are (the first) a photovoltaic tile composed of modular elements in recycled plastic and laminates that ensures total architectural integration and (the second) a solution that allows the inefficiencies of the water network to be detected through an infrastructure for remote reading of consumption perfectly integrated with the network of shops in a specific area.