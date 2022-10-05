The process of energy transition and decarbonization requires adequate, technologically advanced infrastructures to favor new models of production and consumption of electricity. To meet these challenges, Terna is aiming at innovation and digitizationtargeting this goal approximately 1.2 billion euros of investments of the total 10 billion euros envisaged by the update of the 2021-2025 ‘Driving Energy’ Business Plan. And he’s developing a number of projects, come on drones at the robotics, dal metaverso al quantum computing, to make the grid of the future ever more efficient, reliable and sustainable. Some of them will also be illustrated to the public in the physical stand and in the virtual area within the international event of Maker Faire Romewhich will be held in the capital from 7 to 9 October.

More specifically, the resources allocated by the electricity grid operator will be used to design and implement increasingly advanced solutions for the remote control of power stations and transmission infrastructures. A commitment that also includes all activities for the installation of sensors, monitoring and diagnostic systems, including predictive ones, to improve the safety, reliability and resilience of the electricity grids for the benefit of the territories as well.

Overall they are 70 Terna’s innovation projects. 70% of these are dedicated to the maintenance of the national grid and to electricity dispatching activities; 20%, on the other hand, concerns technological solutions relating to areas linked to the electricity sector, such as protective vests, which have always been used in Moto Gp competitions and in experimentation by Terna personnel engaged in activities at height on pylons. The last part of the projects concerns the metaverse and quantum computing. However, the company’s research and development also focuses on advanced materials with reduced environmental impact, and on drones and robotics for process automation.

Among the excellent projects that Terna has decided to bring to the tenth edition of Maker Faire Rome, there are i hi-tech drones for the maintenance and monitoring of the electricity gridbut also the Terna edu-game interactive game, to explain the management of the electrical system, which exploits the technology of “interactive projection”. With the new messaging app “Phonograms 2.0”the company has tried to innovate the operational working methods in the field, collaborating with an innovative startup to digitize the communication procedures between the Real Time Operation rooms and the staff engaged in the area during the maneuvers to make network systems safe .

Two other interesting projects are the gilet airbag “Workair”, the new personal protective equipment for the safety of operating personnel in activities at height; and the training center of Terna Tyrrhenian Labin synergy with universities and research centers, which wants to involve Generation Z in the challenge of the energy transition.

“Innovation is one of the pillars on which Terna’s business is based: the company will dedicate approximately 1.2 billion euros in investments, of the 10 billion envisaged by the update of the 2021-2025 ‘Driving Energy’ Business Plan, the digitization and innovation of electricity infrastructures, to make the national transmission grid increasingly technological, modern, efficient and sustainable. Our commitment is realized through the adoption of hi-tech solutions for the remote control of assets with the use of advanced sensors, but also through the development of robotics, drones and digital technologies for the training and safety of our people, ”he commented Massimiliano Garridirector of Terna’s Innovation & Market Solutions.