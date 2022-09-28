Listen to the audio version of the article

Amazon did not miss practically anything in the new round of announcements aimed at refreshing, for the umpteenth time, its catalog of ebook readers and smart devices designed to make life at home and beyond more comfortable and digital. Let’s start with the Kindle Scribe, the Seattle giant’s first reader for reading and writing.

Kindle Scribe: with the e-reader you read and take notes

The new generation of Kindle enters the field with a second important novelty, in addition to being able to support both the reading function and the writing function with the supplied pen (which does not require recharging): it is in fact the first example of reader in the world to equip itself with a 10.2-inch Paperwhite screen with a resolution of 300 ppi, in addition to anti-glare technology and self-adjusting front light. The generous size of the screen is therefore coupled with the ability to read and take notes on millions of books, add notes to documents imported from smartphones or PCs, write directly on files in Pdf format and much more, “Scribe is the best Kindle that we have ever realized “, Eric Saarnio, Vice President of Amazon Devices International, declared in a statement, confirming how the improvements made to the device are actually born from the user experience of customers who over the years have added billions of notes and highlights to books.

Eco dot

Some numbers and some goodies of the new Kindle: the thickness of only 5.8 mm, the Premium pen with special eraser integrated on the top, the possibility of writing a diary using a series of templates (for example to-do lists), the automatic saving of notebooks with free backup in the cloud and (starting from the beginning of 2023) and the accessibility of the hips via the Kindle app. Scribe is already available for pre-order at a list price of € 369.99 for the basic version with 16 Gbytes of memory, while delivery does not go beyond a generic “in the coming months”.

Echo Dot and Echo Studio: pro Alexa sensors and hi-fi quality audio

One of the peculiarities of the new generation of Echo Dot is explicit: offering users additional ways to simplify their daily life by taking advantage of the convenience and capabilities of Alexa in every room of the house. Also in this case, Amazon confirms a generalized leap forward in performance: improved audio thanks to a customized full-range speaker capable of guaranteeing clear and low sounds up to twice as deep as the previous generation, new temperature sensor for have a more contextual experience with Alexa (useful for setting the air conditioner to turn on automatically when a certain number of degrees in the room is reached), gesture controls and high-density 5×21 point LED display. As for prices, it starts at € 59.99 for the basic model and € 69.99 for the one with a watch. Deliveries starting from October. Also for the Echo Studio line one of the most important innovations is the further improvement of the sound quality, thanks to the presence of a new spatial audio processing technology and the extension of the frequency range. The music and soundtracks of a film or a TV series, explain from Amazon, now reach the listener with greater breadth and intensity, recreating the performance of a hi-fi stereo system and ensuring a more enveloping sound experience. The version in the original Anthracite color is already available on the Amazon website at 199.99 euros.

Third Generation Fire TV Cube with Alexa Pro Voice Remote

Even for its multimedia device for streaming, Amazon is aiming to be able to bring the best product ever to the market. The new Fire TV Cube, available for pre-order at € 159.99, is fully controllable through voice commands and promises to be 20% more powerful and faster than the previous generation thanks to the presence of a 2.0 octa-core processor GHz. Another important innovation is the Super Resolution Upscaling technology, which converts HD content (films, videos or even photographs) into 4K to give greater sharpness, contrast and clarity of vision on an ultra-definition screen.