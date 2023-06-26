From Elite to Euronext, the technological excellences of Europe conquer the Stock Exchange

The latest update dates back to mid-June, when the entry of fifteen new companies was announced, three of which are Italian: Datalogic, GP groupi.e Maire Tecnimont. Euronext Tech Leaders is the segment of Euronext (the holding company that controls Borsa Italiana, as well as the financial centers of Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris) which represents companies active in the technology sector listed on the markets of the pan-European group, selected for the high of growth. In essence, a sort of European Nasdaq.

Currently 120 realities are part of it, including most of the big continental companies in the sector such as Alerion, Aubay, Capgemini, Dassault Systems, Italy’s Diasorin, Digital Bros, FinecoBank and Illimity, Nokia, Philips, StMicroelectronics e TomTom.

The characteristics of the segment

Launched in 2022, this list represents the excellence of the Old Continent along the borders ofinnovation. Among the criteria necessary to be included among the excellences, have a market capitalization of more than 300 million euros and boast certain growth parameters, more rigid for companies under one billion euros. Indeed, the goal is to showcase the most interesting and reliable realities among the tech companies listed on the Euronext stock exchange network.

The analysis takes place once a year in the spring, with the index being updated in June. The business sectors taken into consideration relate to the scope healthech (with variations such as biotech and medtech), cleantech (energy efficiency, green production and fight against pollution among others) e general tech (this is the case of companies that make hardware and software of those attributable to the fintech field).

The training ground to learn how to dialogue with the market

Not just consolidated realities. Great attention to the digital environment is also placed within Elite, which can be defined as a sort of training ground that teaches companies to dialogue with the market. Some take this path, which allows them to acquire the skills to communicate with finance stakeholders with the aim of landing on the stock exchange, others just to have continuous interaction with the market.

When, in early May, Euronext welcomed 31 new businesses (another 46 had already taken the same step at the beginning of the year), the CEO of the platform, March Testsspoke of it as “a bridge between the country’s excellent companies and the private and public capital markets, with the aim of supporting companies with the skills and finances to transform their strategic plans into concrete growth initiatives”.

Currently, the network is made up of over 1,400 companies, belonging to various sectors, including those attributable to the frontiers of technological innovation. Thanks to the support of the platform, as many as 260 companies have raised around 920 million euros with operations of Basket Bond58 companies went public raising $3.8 billion, 136 companies issued 196 bonds raising $2.8 billion and 426 companies handled over 1,000 M&A deals.

