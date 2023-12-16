From Elon Musk to AI: the ten books of 2023 to absolutely read to look to the future

Maniac

of Benjamin Labatout; ed. The Adelphi

After the success of “When we stopped understanding the world” (Adelphi, 2001), the Chilean writer returns to deal with the darkest sides of science. In particular with John von Neumann, “the forgotten Einstein” whose studies contributed to the atomic bomb and (in some ways) to AI.

Elon Musk

by Walter Isaacson; and. Mondadori

In recent years Isaacson has followed the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX – as well as the owner of And he succeeded in the impossible mission of condensing the most controversial entrepreneur in the world into 780 pages. For Musk biographer “it’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hide”.

The adventures of an innovator

by Federico Marchetti; and. Longanesi

“I was born in Ravenna, into a lower middle class family, my path seemed clear”. But Federico Marchetti, the founder of the first Italian “unicorn” Yoox, had a dream. And starting from scratch he made it happen. “My story – writes the author – shows that everyone can do it”.

The future

by Naomi Alderman: ed. Feltrinelli

“Imagine the end of the world is coming.” The premise from which Naomi Alderman’s novel starts is an increasingly recurring nightmare. Climate crisis, pandemic and big tech contribute to a gripping novel that leads to the brink of catastrophe. And she invites us to take a step back.

The creative act: a way of being

by Rick Rubin: ed. Mondadori

2023 was the year of generative AI capable of imitating human creativity, but that of machines is a “talent” resulting from human indications. The creative act, as the legendary music producer Rick Rubin teaches in this book, is “a way of being”. Human, we add.

History of the brain in 10 and a half cells

by Richard Wingate; and. Stamped Boringhieri

In the era in which we are chasing breaking latest news, the general artificial intelligence which one day – it is said – will surpass man’s cognitive abilities, Wingate delves into the mysteries of the human brain by telling ten brain cells through the stories of those who have discovered and described. His is a fascinating journey among the pioneers of neuroscience, including Italian ones.

The griffin

by Nicola Gratteri; and. Mondadori

Gratteri, a long-time magistrate and the new chief prosecutor of Naples since September, knows the ‘Ndrangheta well. But there is always something to learn about organized crime, as he explains in his new book dedicated to the technologies used by the new digital mafiosi.

The computer. A history from the 17th century to today

di Jens Müller, Julius Wiedemann; ed. Bags

This rich photographic volume (472 pp.) reconstructs the history of the computer by relying on curious and never banal images: ranging from photos of innovators, such as Gates and Jobs, to the patents of their creatures. The added value, in addition to the texts in Italian, are the stories behind each shot: Muller has put together a story, not an encyclopedia. And the reader thanks

What if? [2]

by Randall Munroe; and. Bompiani

Scientific answers to absurd hypothetical questions are back, such as: “What would happen if I built a billion-story building?”. It takes the genius – and also the madness – of Munroe, an expert robotics engineer who worked for NASA, to think of “a jump onto an erupting geyser”. But there is little to smile about: his analyzes are merciless and dispense knowledge.

The bastard brigade

at Sam Kean; ed. Adelphi

This is the story of the heroes who participated, during the Second World War, in Operation Alsos, which had the mandate to steal information on the disturbing progress of the German atomic bomb. With a compelling style – and a rich photographic insert – Kean puts together a group of particular spies: among these, the former baseball player Moe Berg.

Technosophy

by Maurizio Ferraris, Guido Saracco; and. The third

A philosopher and a technologist on both sides of a ping-pong table exchange ideas which, blow after blow, become possible socio-technical solutions to the great challenges of the present and future. This is the “technosophy” of Ferraris, theoretical philosopher, and Saracco, engineer and rector of the Polytechnic of Turin.

