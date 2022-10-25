Home Technology From February next year, Chrome will no longer support Windows 7/8.1 systems | XFastest News
Technology

From February next year, Chrome will no longer support Windows 7/8.1 systems | XFastest News

by admin
From February next year, Chrome will no longer support Windows 7/8.1 systems | XFastest News

Google recently announced that its Chrome browser will no longer support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from February 2023, and it also urged Chrome users to ensure that the operating system is at least Windows 10.

Chrome’s support manager stated in the announcement:
2.jpg

Google’s end of support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 is also in line with Microsoft’s Windows lifecycle policy, which also states in the Extended Security Update program that support for the two operating systems will end on January 10, 2023 .

According to Statcounter GlobalStats data, Windows 7 still accounts for about 10% of the total global Windows system, while Windows 8.1 has less than 3%.

The Chrome browser has a market share of more than 65%, Safari is around 18%, and Microsoft’s Edge, which also uses Chromium, is 4.3%.

Although Windows 7 launched in 2009 has no function or feature updates two years ago, there are still a very large number of computers running Windows 7; and the number of Chrome users on Windows 7 may be smaller, But there are many estimates.

source

Further reading:

See also  Italian Tech Week 2022, from the metaverse to climate tech: the events on the Duomo stage

You may also like

Instagram down: problems with stories today

The M6 ​​is back, the Leica icon of...

Trick or Treat in Fallout 76’s Halloween Celebration...

The M6 ​​is back, the Leica icon of...

User reports that the RTX 4090 power plug...

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the launch...

watchOS 9.1 update adds new features and fixes...

Fallout 4 will get high framerates and 4K...

Anticipating the future, today, thanks to digital transformation

Did Square Enix hint at a new Parasite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy