Google recently announced that its Chrome browser will no longer support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from February 2023, and it also urged Chrome users to ensure that the operating system is at least Windows 10.



Chrome’s support manager stated in the announcement:



Google’s end of support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 is also in line with Microsoft’s Windows lifecycle policy, which also states in the Extended Security Update program that support for the two operating systems will end on January 10, 2023 .

According to Statcounter GlobalStats data, Windows 7 still accounts for about 10% of the total global Windows system, while Windows 8.1 has less than 3%.

The Chrome browser has a market share of more than 65%, Safari is around 18%, and Microsoft’s Edge, which also uses Chromium, is 4.3%.

Although Windows 7 launched in 2009 has no function or feature updates two years ago, there are still a very large number of computers running Windows 7; and the number of Chrome users on Windows 7 may be smaller, But there are many estimates.

