From front end systems to the heart of contact centers: customer experience becomes (Gen) AI driven

For years it has become a distinctive and successful (or unsuccessful) factor. For retail brands but not only, because those who benefit from the ability to guarantee a positive experience to their customers are insurance companies and banks, transport companies (trains, planes, ships, buses…) and in general those companies that offer of services to the final consumer, also in digital form. The customer experience is an asset for everyone (as well as a process) and as such could not fail to be affected by the long wave of the phenomenon of generative artificial intelligence. In this regard, Avaya experts named a concept a few weeks ago – “Generative CX” – to confirm how AI based on large format language models is now at the center of the transformation of the customer (and employee) experience of an organisation) touching on all aspects, from user/consumer satisfaction to assistance activities.

How customer service is transformed

The intent (of Avaya and all application providers operating in this context) is to change the lives of contact center managers for the better and help them implement workflows more easily and gather more accurate and relevant insights. All with a simple touch on the keyboard. Or, later in time (but perhaps not too much) with a voice command. The starting point, as the experts of the American company explain, reflects a use of AI that has so far been limited at the front-end level, and usually as a tool for answering routine customer questions with the help of intelligent virtual assistants. The leap forward is therefore in extending the application of machine learning algorithms to the heart of the contact center, generating greater and more immediate efficiency in the customer assistance phase. That this is the path to follow is confirmed by a recent study by Insight, according to which two thirds of executives plan to use generative artificial intelligence to improve customer service in their organizations in the next three years.

The advantages (and risks) that artificial intelligence brings

A white paper published at the beginning of November by Cefriel, the digital innovation center founded by the Polytechnic of Milan, enters into the topic of AI-customer experience, trying to explain how the benefits inherent to algorithm technology can be distributed on multiple levels, from awareness to from purchase to after-sales support. Bringing innovation to the user experience, in other words, means being able to make it more engaging and “tailor-made”, consequently increasing the level of consumer engagement and loyalty in the long term. The focal point of AI intervention is closely linked to the ability to use customer data (preferences, transactions, social interactions) to offer increasingly personalized experiences, automate processes, provide immediate assistance and create more engaging interactions. What do algorithms do? They grind all the information collected from the various digital touchpoints and help to better (and faster) understand customers’ needs and behaviors, while also identifying possible critical issues that emerge during the purchasing experience and which can become models on which to build actions of improvement.

The risks?

There is no shortage of them, and in the Cefriel report reference is made in particular to the topic of AI, and more specifically to the need to use this technology in the wake of the principles already identified by the AI ​​Act. More satisfaction (of customers) and fewer costs (operational ) thanks to ChatGPTThe recipe for winning through customer experience and customer care may be relatively simple but it cannot overlook the perfect balance between customer service that must aim for excellence and the optimization of operating costs. The large-scale availability of tools like ChatGPT, according to Joseph Novak, Chief Innovation Officer of Spitch, a Swiss company specializing in conversational AI and spoken language analysis technologies, is precisely the solution that allows this balance to be achieved and reflects the possibility that, by adapting artificial intelligence solutions to make them increasingly similar to human intervention (while respecting privacy), customer care models can be changed.

But what are, in concrete terms, the improvements that AI and solutions that exploit Large Language Format technologies can bring?

Novak’s list is long and if we want to summarize it we can mention these three items: the greater contextual support to customer care operators also through the generation (via LLM systems) of more punctual responses, the greater precision in the evaluation and recognition of intentions ( exploiting the synthetic datasets generated by GPT models) and the simplification of the content creation process by customer care systems. Without prejudice, the expert firmly underlines, that all messages created by generative AI must be subjected to rigorous review by humans to guarantee their accuracy, adequacy and effectiveness. Who uses conversational AI in ItalyAny examples of using conversational AI to innovate customer care? One is signed by Wurth Italia, one of the main distributors in the field of professional fastening and assembly products, which has chosen the intelligent chatbot developed by the Italian startup Indigo.ai to improve customer support and the customer journey from an omnichannel perspective. The results obtained are in these numbers: 96% of the 7 thousand monthly interactions with customers are now managed completely automatically and over 30 thousand unique users interacted with the virtual assistant in the first six months of activity. And we are only at the beginning, because Wurth’s intentions include the implementation of a vocal bot and, for some topics, the strengthening of the generative AI of the indigo.ai platform, integrated with a customized knowledge base built based on the specific domain of interest of each individual company.