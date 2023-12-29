From Gen AI to custobots, here are the tech trends for 2024: what they are and why they are important

Listen to the audio version of the article

What’s in the technology crystal ball for the next twelve months? Will artificial intelligence, in all its many expressions, still attract the attention of Chief Information Officers and application developers? Will the Metaverse and virtual worlds return to being protagonists? And what will change in digital professions and in the man-machine relationship? And what about cybersecurity? Will we see the launch of truly innovative computing solutions? What other key technologies will reach a maturity or breakthrough stage to help solve the most pressing challenges for businesses, people and governments? Questions to which analysts from some of the main research companies in the world have tried to answer, starting from an assumption easily identifiable in the words that Bart Willemsen, VP Analyst of Gartner, addresses to IT leaders and top managers: “the technological upheavals and Socioeconomic uncertainties require the willingness to act boldly and strategically improve the resilience of organizations through ad hoc responses.” Here, in five points, is a summary of these visions.

1 – Gen AI towards democratization?

In 2023 it conquered the media and business scene on a global scale and it is widely believed among experts that it will continue to be a much discussed topic in the new year too, with a substantial difference compared to the D-Day of the launch of Chat GPT: l ‘Generative AI, as Gartner explains, is in fact being democratized thanks to the confluence of massively pre-trained models, cloud computing and open source applications, making these models accessible to all. By 2026, more than 80% of enterprises are expected to use APIs and Gen AI technologies and/or deploy algorithm-enabled applications powered by Large Language Model (LLM) systems in production environments (as of early 2023 this percentage did not exceed 5%). The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence, this is the assumption of analysts, will significantly democratize skills in the company, acting as a bridge between workers and knowledge through advanced conversational models equipped with high semantic understanding. All with respect to adequate AI trust, risk and security management policies capable of containing and/or eliminating the negative effects (such as data drift or the use of incorrect and illegitimate information) linked to application of this technology. It is certain that software engineers will benefit from the further development of Gen AI to design, code and test (better) applications, dedicating less time to writing code and allocating it to more strategic activities. In general, as we read in Capgemini’s ““TechnoVision Top 5 Tech Trends to Watch in 2024” report, LLM models will become increasingly smaller to run with limited compute capabilities (including at the edge of networks or on smaller enterprise architectures ) and new artificial intelligence platforms will combine generative models with high-quality information from so-called “knowledge graphs”. The advantage for companies? An AI that will be more accessible, versatile and economical, which will not require deep technical skills and will facilitate the scalability of use cases, favoring the production of long-term value and opening the front to the development of truly multi-generational ecosystems. agent.

2 – Cybersecurity meets quantum

Some analysts speak (perhaps exaggerating) of a cyber arms race, in which advances in computing power must be met by strengthened digital defense mechanisms. What does it mean? A probable (drastic) paradigm shift. If the pervasive use of artificial intelligence and machine learning systems for threat detection and the probable adoption of “zero-trust” security models as a global standard are well-established or almost established trends, a new challenge is rapidly emerging in relation to the progress of quantum computing and the pressing need to maintain data privacy and security, i.e. the development of quantum resistant algorithms. The risk we run, as we read in the Capgemini report, is that consolidated encryption standards such as RSA and ECC become obsolete and the expected publication during 2024, signed by the National Institute of Standards, should therefore be read in this direction and Technology, of the PQC (Post Quantum Cryptography) protocol, aimed precisely at encryption algorithms considered resistant to quantum attacks. The change of scenario is therefore quickly summarized: in consideration of the fact that the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act requires public and private organizations registered in the US government supplier register to migrate towards the PQC standard within one year of its publication, here the topic is set to become a priority for many boards of directors over the next twelve months. And the estimated effects of this change for business leaders and technology experts are epochal, because what is at stake is the complete reimagining of the foundations on which cybersecurity standards are based globally.

3 – Intelligent applications, talent and augmented workforce

Application level intelligence, according to Gartner’s definition, should be considered the ability to adapt to respond appropriately and autonomously to changes in context and can be used in many cases to improve or automate some work processes. Its fundamental virtue, as experts understand it, is to bring together different services based on the work of algorithms – such as machine learning, vector archives and connected data – and generate experiences that adapt dynamically to the user. According to the American research company, the growing demand for intelligent applications is closely related to a strategy that leads to optimizing the value generated by human workers, namely the so-called Augmented-Connected Workforce (ACWF), the augmented and connected workforce. The need for many companies to quickly scale the skills of their talents requires advanced solutions to analyze the workforce (performance, needs, behaviors) and provide operational guidelines to support the experience, well-being and ability of the workforce to develop and evolve your skills. By 2027, this is Gartner’s prediction, 25% of Chief Information Officers will rely on augmented and connected workforce projects to reduce the time to acquire skills in key roles by 50% while the ability to attract and retain talent will continue to be a priority of CEOs, precisely because (for a quarter of them) the lack of qualified figures is one of the most potentially harmful risks for their organization.

4 – The “machine customers” arrive

The tech term that defines them is “custobot”, and in essence they are non-human economic subjects (capable of independently negotiating and purchasing goods and services in exchange for a payment. By 2028, this is the perspective photograph taken by Gartner, in There will be 15 billion connected products in the world with the potential to behave like real customers, and billions more will follow in the years to come thanks to the work of artificial intelligence algorithms. A disruptive phenomenon, according to analysts, which will fuel a trillion dollar market by 2030 and could become more important than digital commerce as we have known it to date. This is not something new at all, in relation to the fact that the virtual reality guru talked about cheap avatars Jaron Lanier a few years ago, but the impact that “custobots” could have is enormous, especially for companies operating in the world of financial services. How will banks behave, for example, when acquiring robot customers that cannot be influenced by brand and marketing logic? And about the bank or the television advertising or the sports team it sponsors. So, when my smart wallet uses my open banking data and decides that I should open a savings account, get a loan, or refinance my mortgage, how will my customer behave? And how will the financial bot associated with a specific user profile behave when it comes to choosing the provider to use for opening an account or taking out a loan? In the era of open data and APIs, the scenario that could emerge will see banks and financial organizations in general (naturally including fintechs) committed to selling their products and services to machines (of their respective customers and not to people. sell their products to machines, not to people. Are we facing a new era for robo-advising? The only certainty is that the “custobots” that Gartner talks about will use artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms to be something very different, forcing financial firms to provide specific APIs to support the needs of bots rather than people. Science fiction? Not really. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia is already studying how to use Gen AI to create fake consumers capable of testing new products financial and verify their potential popularity. How? By drawing on simulated experiences of daily life to raise the level of understanding (qualitative and quantitative) of possible consumer preferences in changing contexts