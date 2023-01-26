At the end of the Italian afternoon yesterday, Wednesday 25 January, the Developer Direct took place, Bethesda and Microsoft’s annual event dedicated to video games arriving (probably) during the year. With an important absence that raised more than one eyebrow: there was no mention of Starfieldthe most anticipated title for Xbox, so as to make fans fear a postponement of the release date after the summer. At the moment there are no official confirmations, but more will be known during the specific event that should be dedicated to it in the coming weeks.

Below, here are the video games that have been talked about, many of them already with one exit date precise and with a new trailer. Starting with one that wasn’t talked about at Developer Direct but couldn’t help but mention.

GoldenEye 007

The remake of this historical and much loved title for Nintendo 64 arrives on Xbox (also in the Game Pass) and Switch starting January 27: the version for the Microsoft console is in 4K resolution, has an improved framerate and multiplayer locally; the one for the Switch exclusively has online multiplayer.

Elder Scrolls Online

Virtually nothing new has been shown of this classic online role-playing game, however the Xbox staff has anticipated that they are working to make Free (for a limited time) all 20 chapters and DLC previous ones, so as to allow any new players to try out how it works.

Forza Motorsport

A new trailer over 6 minutes long (visible above) and the promise of release by 2023 for the new chapter of a series of driving games highly appreciated on Xbox (also by the editorial staff of Italian Tech). Forza Motorsport will immediately include 500 cars, 20 environments (5 never seen before), variable weather, day / night cycle and obviously support for ray-tracing and 4K at 60 FPS.

Minecraft Legends

Out on April 18, the new episode of the franchise loved by the youngest (but not only by them) somewhat reminiscent of strategy games such as Warcraft: you must protect your own base and in the meantime try to destroy your opponent’s. There is also an online cooperative mode and the inevitable multiplayer, all of course with the blocky graphics typical of Minecraft.

Redfall

Over eleven minutes of trailer for this first-person shooter developed by Arkane and Bethesdaarriving on May 2 (also on Game Pass): it’s sort of in between Left 4 Dead e Far Crybut with vampires.

