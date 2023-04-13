NFTs rose to prominence a few years ago with the launch of Cryptokitties in November 2017 and more recently with the Bored Ape Yacht Club, which fetched a staggering $3 million for the most expensive of the collection. This has sparked a worldwide NFT rush, with thousands of artists, singers, photographers and graphic designers rushing to launch their own collection of NFTs. It’s a new way to promote an artist’s work, giving anyone the opportunity to launch their own collection and make money from it.

Industry heavyweights such as Nike, Dolce & Gabbana and Tiffany & Co have also moved into the Web3 space, launching their own exclusive NFT collections as part of their marketing campaigns.

Skeptics will argue that this is just a passing trend, but they will surely be proven wrong. Even though the cryptocurrency market experienced several events last year, the interest in NFTs has not diminished, quite the contrary. Companies and celebrities continue their experience on the Web 3 and launch new collaborations, the most recent below.

Metaversi and Nft: here is the new world by Amelia Tomasicchio

08 December 2021



The latest collaborations with NFTs

Gucci x Yuga Labs: Gucci has announced the collaboration with the renowned NFT company Yuga Labs to “continue to explore the Metaverse”. No details are yet available on the House’s next moves in the Web3 space.

Hell’s Kitchen x The Sandbox: the game Hell’s Kitchen in The Sandbox is available for free to all players, with the opportunity to share 50,000 SAND and 20 Hell’s Kitchen avatars! However, the game is only playable until April 11th.

Sorare NFT Unique Card Auction by MBappe: On March 30, 2023, Sorare’s most expensive NFT card – French soccer star Kylian MBappe’s unique 2022-23 card – was discovered at a price of $195,563.87.

Final Fantasy NFT Trading Cards: Although not yet tradeable and transferable, NFT Trading Cards featuring characters and scenarios from the iconic Final Fantasy game are on sale on the Square Enix Online Store at a price of ¥440 (US$3.30) per pack.

Pumping Trump NFTs: Former US President Trump’s NFT base price saw an increase from 0.46 ETH to 0.60 ETH on the day of his indictment (March 30, 2023), but fell to 0.479 ETH.

Guide Ten books to know everything about Crypto and Nft by Amelia Tomasicchio

October 25, 2022



Where to buy NFTs

If you want to get your hands on some NFTs, BitKeep Wallet is the right place. With over 220,000 NFTs listed on 8 different blockchains, you can rest assured that you are spoiled for choice. BitKeep was recently acquired by Bitget, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform, serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions.

In March 2023, BitKeep NFT Market also ranked first in trading volume on BNB Chain and number of active wallets on Polygon, and had a daily transaction volume of $28,000 on Arbitrum – second only to OpenSea.