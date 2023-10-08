From headphones to home theater, how music changes according to Harman

You cannot produce a sound if you do not first know silence. In Hollywood, paradoxically, there is silence. On Hollywood Boulevard, early in the morning, when the shiny car of the Walk of Fame wants to stay out late. Or even, but this time by definition, in the anechoic chamber of Harman’s Center of Acoustic Excellence. A disarming silence, created specifically to understand how, in the absence of reflections and impact on the walls and floors, sound travels in the best possible way. In the center of excellence in Los Angeles there are 4 of them, located in the labyrinthine headquarters where sound production is studied every day. The professional one, and the one that reaches our homes and ears.

And the projects and objects that have made the history of the company and its brands, such as JBL, Harman Kardon, AKG, Revel and Mark Levinson, seem to be arranged in this order.

In the entrance corridor, a personal Walk of Fame is made up of the 3 Grammys brought home in history: the Technical Grammy Award with Lexicon in 2014, the one in 2010, with AKG Acoustic and the longest-running, in the last display case. She took home JBL Professional, in 2005, “for continuous mastery and innovation in the transmission of sound in concerts, studios and halls”. The special mention on the plaque also refers to the “guarantee of the standards of the sound experience”.

“Standard”, in fact, is one of the words you hear mentioned most often in the corridors and halls of the centre. It is reported with an acronym on the systems that have passed the various phases of testing: from the resistance on the bass, in an environment designed to also resist flames, to that of the materials of monitors and speakers, under pressure and traction stress. “They are systems that often hover over people’s heads during festivals and concerts – David Glaubke, head of Harman’s global Corporate Communications, explained to us – We need to know that they can withstand the worst tests”.

Just to give an example, at the BMO Stadium alone, an incredible sports arena that hosts more and more entertainment events and festivals, in addition to Los Angeles Football Club matches, there are 2,500 JBL speakers. Designed to be flexible in use (the sound experience is different for each sector, including the private suites and the guest hall) and in conformation: the area dedicated to the stage has an overhead infrastructure and bleacher seats that they disappear when necessary. And Chris Hansen, head of Recording and Content Creation for Harman, also referred to “standards” in his presentation: he focuses on the M2 studio monitors, a historic professional product that already guarantees what it should (and in fact “we don’t think about improving it, but maybe to expand the line”).

But if the bar has been rising properly for decades on professional standards, it is in the consumer sector that things become more difficult. Those who work with audio know where to turn: the center of excellence, the John Eargle Theater, brings to scale the experience of the Academy Theatre, that of the Oscars. Things get more complicated when the standard has to do with the services we carry with us every day to use audiovisual products. Recently the New York Times dedicated an in-depth study to the issue: often the mix of productions is calibrated to a cinema-quality level of sound quality that streaming cannot keep up with.

A tough nut to crack, for those who bring that audio into people’s homes and ears. Yet, according to Mikael Herje, director of Harman’s Headphones and Wearables sector, it is a bit of history repeating itself: “We are always dealing with a journey in improving quality and definition which has seen many failure points”, he remembered. Just the day before, at the Grammy Museum, a simulation of the history of sound from the gramophone to the immersive, on videos of famous performances (from Lady Gaga and Rosalia, through Imagine Dragons and Lamar) had made our ears cry at the moment of resolution to MP3.

“The portability was great, but not good enough in terms of quality – added Herje – In recent years, however, we have seen an increase in the demand for quality again. Apple did it, like Spotify and Netflix. But our job is not to bring the sound to the phone but to your ears, and that’s the difficult part.” It’s that last mile that requires bandwidth and codec efforts: “We’re going in that direction, and I think in the next year we’ll see more standards come out, in an ecosystem that currently lacks them.”

The chatter continues about artificial intelligence and the ability to make a brand cool, also because Herje has just shown a line about which it is not permissible to say a word until the next CES in Las Vegas. So, at least one prediction to never have to go back to the tragic era of the MP3: is immersion here to stay? “The immersive experience depends on the context: is it music or film? – he replied – What we try to guarantee is a certain experience even outside the ecosystem. An example: in gaming we have access to the PC ecosystem, but not to the PlayStation one. Even considering that we have specific products and research for highly specialized gaming environments (such as the Quantum line, ed.). We need to be flexible and not think only in technical terms, but in terms of experience for the consumer. For example, you noticed a pattern earlier that probably wouldn’t fit someone else. Being able to translate the demand for experience into the market is the difficult part. It’s always a question of balance.”

