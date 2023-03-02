Flynn Coleman is a human rights lawyer. You deal with genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity. Cheerful stuff, in short. Certainly things that make you want to investigate the dark side of the human soulwhich perhaps never as in this period can be stirred up, exaggerated, made to grow quickly.

As I tell below, it is very easy to spread hatred and violence simply by sharing a photo and a short text and circulating it on social networks. But you already know this. However, in the piece that Coleman wrote for the Los Angeles Review of Books there is something you don’t expect: a praise of books in general and of the paper book in particular.

Books, Coleman summarises, are windows through which to look inside the other. Technologies that help avoid falling into the trap of dehumanization, which is usually the necessary prelude to violence. Because, if I accept that the other exists and is at my same level of humanity (however different from me), it becomes hard to hate him. It would be like hating a part of yourself; one of many possible selves, embodied in someone else.

Besides that books help and get used to concentration, to follow complex speeches, in contrast with the ephemeral simplicity of daily tweets. Excellent news then that books in general are among the few objects that have survived the technological revolution without losing their soul.

The bookstores somehow resist, people actually read more than before. The problem is that state authoritarianism on the one hand and “culture wars” on the other push more and more books considered “uncomfortable” to be banned: the books on democracy in Hong Kong, the Holocaust comics, considered too crude and “risque” in Tennessee.

By the way, Coleman has also written a book, it’s called “A Human Algorithm” and talks about how to introduce “human” values ​​into artificial intelligence. Check it out, it might be worth reading. (Street Los Angeles Review of Books)

Here we go again. The outrage over the role played by Facebook in the ethnic genocide of the Rohingya in Myanmar was not enough. Now the Palo Alto company is accused of not doing enough to prevent or at least limit the dissemination of content that incites violence in Ethiopia. For the uninitiated, a bloody war has long been going on in Ethiopia civil warbetween the government and armed opposition groups in the Tigray region.

The massacres and atrocities are countless. In all of this, the contents posted on FB by so-called “activists” undoubtedly play a role. Fake news spreads which unfortunately people tend to believe, given that he has no other sources of information. Alleged crimes of the opposing party are narrated and the lynching of particular individuals is invited. There is a guy in particular, this Solomon Bogale, 86,000 followers on Facebook, who seems to be very active in this “deserving” work.

In all of this, what does Facebook do? Not much, or not enough, according to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Some content is removed, but the work of moderation and fact-checking still seems inadequate compared to the size and seriousness of the episodes.

Let’s be honest: it’s a very difficult problem to solve. It would be necessary to allocate massive resources, but this one that’s only part of the problem. The main one is that the game of polarization and “conflict” is an integral part of how the network algorithm works and what it leads to generating profits.

The algorithm does not distinguish whether a post that generates dozens of likes does so because it is celebrating a celebrity’s bikini by the pool or the hanging of an “enemy of the people”. You can only intervene downstream, but it’s often too late. More than the hiring of thousands of fact-checkers, a review of the business model would be needed. That doesn’t seem to be on the horizon though. (Street The Guardian).