From human face to god face… Inventory of those strange-shaped objects taken by NASA Mars rover | Mars | Statue | NASA | NASA | Mars rover | Rock | Human face

From secret doors to rocks, spaghetti to white roses, standard human faces to ancient god faces, intriguing images from Mars amuse scientists and inspire conspiracy theorists and alien fans alike. Humans love a good space story. That’s why speculating about unusual objects in images of Mars is so interesting. People’s imaginations have turned rock formations into strange objects and cosmic rays into aliens’ means of communication. Or maybe the existence and way of life of life on Mars far surpassed the current cognition of human beings. CNET takes stock of the strange objects found on Mars, and now let’s explore some famous Martian mysteries, courtesy of NASA.

NASA’s Viking 1 orbiter flew close to Mars in 1976 and captured this iconic image of the surface. What excites everyone is the formation of faces above the center of the screen. If you’re creative, it’s easy to think of it as having two eyes, a nose, a mouth, and a weird hairstyle. It even looks a bit like a young Elvis. You can understand why some people think this face is a monument built by aliens on Mars.

Human faces on Mars. (Image: NASA)

face of ancient god

Another face of an ancient god. On the left, an image taken by the Mars rover Opportunity, and on the right, a statue of a Neo-Assyrian attendant in the British Museum. Notice a bit of a similarity? So have some UFO fans, who have drawn attention to a rock with a human face found on the Red Planet. As with all Martian rocks that look like Earth objects, it’s actually a combination of human imagination and accidental light, not a sign of an alien civilization fond of sculpture.

The face of a god on Mars. (Image: NASA/British Museum)

unusual plants

This is a very unusual pink-green object on Mars that is probably small. What it is is difficult even for skeptics to guess. Minerals maybe? Or is it just trash on the lens? The original image taken by the Perseverance rover containing the object is available on NASA’s website. This photo was taken on April 4, 2023.

Internet researcher Scott Waring, known for spotting unusual objects in photos taken by Mars rovers, believes the object is a plant, proving the existence of plant life on Mars. Tewarin also spotted what looked like a flower in images of Mars in 2020, which he called a “white rose.”

Spaghetti

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover spotted a strange object in July 2022, a tangle that looked like a string of spaghetti or string. It also seems likely that some debris was scattered around the rover as it coasted.

“Spaghetti” on Mars? (Image: NASA)

Adorable little “spikes”

On May 15, 2022, NASA’s Curiosity rover took this picture of these wild little “spikes” on Mars, which may have been carved by erosion of sedimentary rock. The Curiosity team chimed in to say they may have formed billions of years ago when groundwater flowed through the Gale Crater region. Over time, the wind eroded away the softer material, leaving only the “spikes.”

The “little spike” on Mars. (Image: NASA)

Knock knock, who’s there? nobody. This image, taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover on May 7, 2022, does not show the doorway on Mars. The doorway-like appearance is due to the lighting angles and shape of the geology in this area of ​​Gale Crater, but Many people don’t see it that way, they believe it’s a “gateway” placed far away.

A doorway on Mars. (Image: NASA)

rock on mars

In March 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover took a picture of this strange rock. It’s the first celebrity rock ever explored by a rover, and scientists and space fans have questioned whether it’s weathered bedrock thrown over by an impact event from elsewhere on Mars, or perhaps a meteorite.

Rock on Mars. (Image: NASA)

There is nothing to eat here. These little hematite-rich balls are known by the cute nickname “blueberries.” In 2004, NASA’s Opportunity Mars rover discovered these cute little pebbles near Fram Crater.

Blueberries on Mars. (Image: NASA)

In 2007, NASA’s Spirit rover transmitted an image showing small, uneven rock formations on the surface of Mars. A dramatic shadow formation stands out in what looks like a walking minifigure.

Popular UFO blog UFO Sightings Daily speculates that the rock formation is a female figure, possibly created by aliens. But this object is also considered an excellent example of optical illusions.

Statues of women on Mars? (Photo: NASA)​​​​

More than one female-shaped rock on Mars. In early 2015, this image from the Curiosity Mars rover got extraterrestrial theorists excited. The small shaded object inside the red circle does look a bit like a statue of a lady in a dress. All it takes is a strong imagination.

Statues of women on Mars? (Image: NASA)

