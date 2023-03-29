Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will be held online June 5-9, 2023. “It’s one of the highlights of the year, because it gives us the opportunity to communicate online and in person with developers of talent from around the world who make this community so amazing,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC23 will be the biggest and most exciting conference ever. We look forward to meeting you online and in person for this special event!”

It appears that Tim Cook’s keynote will be recorded, as has been the case every year since 2020, with Apple specifying that developers who attend in person will “watch together” the keynote and State of the Union videos. This year’s online program will include sessions , one-on-one labs, and opportunities to interact with Apple engineers and other developers.

Traditionally, Apple uses the annual developer conference to share details about upcoming versions of its operating systems: this year, therefore, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 will be presented.

This time, however, there could be some significant news, because realityOS, the operating system of Apple’s augmented and/or virtual reality viewer, should be added to the various software. Awaited for years, postponed and then resumed, it would finally be ready, even if in this first version it will not be intended for the general public, both for the high price and for the still limited functions. But WWDC is the best place to present it: developers will have access to the operating system and will be able to start creating the apps that will be available together with the device, probably in a few months.

The Cupertino-based company is also developing an updated version of the MacBook Air with an M3 chip, both in a 13.6-inch version like the current one and in a brand new 15-inch version. Both are potential candidates for an announcement at the Worldwide Developers Conference, especially considering that the M2 chip was launched at WWDC 2022 on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13″.

WWDC23 is also an opportunity to support students who try their hand at programming with the Swift Student Challenge. The Swift Student Challenge is one of Apple’s programs designed for developers and students of all ages with a passion for coding. Simply create a playground app on a topic of your choice with the help of Swift Playgrounds and submit your application by April 19th.