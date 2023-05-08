The boom in balcony power plants is also reaching more and more discounters. Not only Lidl sells a mini solar system, but soon also the competitor Aldi. There, however, sales will start much later. Two pictures reveal at least the first details.

Aldi includes balcony power plant in the program

After Lidl had already sold a balcony power plant for little money, it was foreseeable that Aldi would follow suit. So now attention is drawn to an offer, but only that from June 1, 2023 at Aldi Nord:

Aldi will soon be offering its own balcony power plant. (Image source: Aldi Nord)



The balcony power plant is already shown on the Aldi Nord website (look at Aldi Nord). It’s probably similar to Lidl rather a smaller plant, which consists of at least two solar panels. These should have about the same performance as Lidl. There it is only 150 watts per solar panel. Just like Lidl, Aldi should also include an inverter and a bracket so you can get started right away.

The big question will be whether Aldi offers a cable with a Schuko plug or, like Lidl, includes a Wieland power socket. The latter can only be installed by an electrician. Alternatively, you can simply buy a different cable (check it out on Amazon).

This is what you need to know about balcony power plants:

Is such a balcony power plant from Aldi worth it?

We will only find out when Aldi has published all the parameters and the price. At first glance, it is a very similar facility to Lidl. That would mean relatively little power and, in the worst case, a Wieland feeder cable. The holder would be included and would be suitable for rather small balconies. Everyone else should resort to a larger facility, which generates significantly more energy. There are already for 500 euros. In this article, I will tell you how much money you save with it.

