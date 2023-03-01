In fact, we anticipated it a few days ago. Now the news is official: by March, shared Netflix accounts with people outside the household will not be possible. In fact, after carrying out tests to identify the subscriptions in question, the streaming giant has issued the new rules of use. The phenomenon of sharing is so widespread and rooted throughout the world that it has led the new top management of the company to make the decision.

What is meant by same household in shared Netflix accounts

On its official page, the company writes it clearly, without giving rise to any doubts. “A Netflix account is for people who live together in one household.” “People outside their home will need to use their own account to watch Netflix”.

To address account sharing abuse, once an external device logs in, the system will ask for verification. In the event of identification outside the household, Netflix will request you to change the household. However, the company will not automatically charge you the fee if you share your account with someone outside the core.

As for how does Netflix a establishing and verifying whether or not they belong to the same family group is easy to say. Official site reports usage information such as IP addresses, device IDs and account activity from logged in devices all’account Netflix.

For those inside the home network, you must log in to the core WiFi network at least once every 31 days. All connected devices can be controlled through the account menus. From there, operations such as deleting associations, and stopping the system from checking external devices, are easy to perform. Also, if Netflix locks a device, it will need to sign up for a new account to continue streaming video.

How to transfer a profile and available subscriptions

In this case there is no need to worry. In fact, Netflix makes the transfer available by keeping a backup copy of the profile on the old account. Suggestions, viewing history, My list, saved games, settings and other info they will then be present on the new subscription. Even in the case of adding a new user. But Netflix does not transfer payment data though.

In the case of shared Netflix accounts, which are not part of the same nucleus, a new subscription or transfer is necessary. In this regard, the company offers various subscription plans. The basic one with advertising at a cost of €5.49 per month, without at €7.99 per month and the standard one at €12.99 per month. Finally, the possibility of a Premium account remains at €17.99 per month

The possibilities for new users and shared Netflix accounts

Despite the drastic decision to cut and curb the phenomenon of sharing, the leaders of the streaming service have not yet established one important thing. And that is how much users who intend to remain connected to the same account will have to pay.

In the months leading up to today’s decision, Netflix conducted tests in various countries to combat sharing. The results have made us think, as there are those who have circumvented the obstacle, who have expressed doubts about what a family unit means. Or even those who have not received a control notice or have ignored it beautifully.

The data collected in the study envisaged, in the event of an increase, approximately 25% of the cost of the standard subscription. This means at least 4 euros for those who still want to rely on a single shared Netflix account, or 6 euros in the case of the Premium plan.

Regardless of the criticisms, however, overseas are firm in their position. For now there are only these two choices that you can make. A new account with a transfer function or the uncertainty of the aforementioned price increase.