From Maria to Ameca, passing through Ishiguro: 100 years of robot history in 10 stages

In Czech, the word robota means “heavy work” and it is from this word that the current term robot derives, which nowadays we associate with progress, with future and in general to modernity and also to science fiction, but which in fact has decidedly more ancient origins.

This specific term appears for the first time in 1920 in a play of the brothers Josef and Karel Capek, but in general the concept of automation, of “machine that does something on its own, instead of man” (or together with him) is even older and dates back to ancient China or Greece pre-Christian. As we understand, trying to trace the stages of a history of robots is not simple and it is necessary to establish some boundaries. And our point concerns the similarity with people: here we will limit ourselves to tell only about robots with human features, neglecting the machines that can play chess, do arithmetic, move something from one point to another, and so on. Here we will talk about androids.

From the film Metropolis to the arrival of Asimo

The first true humanoid robot in history would be the one created in 1810 by the German Friedrich Kaufmann in Dresden, Germany: difficult to find traces of him, but he would have had the appearance of a soldier with a trumpet. Which obviously he could play alone. The story is probably true, so much so that it has given rise to an entire line of musical robots: at Expo 2005 in Aichi, Japan, Toyota unveiled the first in a series of robot players, capable of standing, walking and playing the trumpet (again); others will follow, between 2009 and 2017, capable of also experimenting with the drums.

Compared to the first bugler robot, there are many more traces of Maria, the robot who is among the protagonists of Metropolis, historical film from 1927: almost 100 years ago, Maria (played by German actress Brigitte Helm) was the first automaton to appear on the big screen. It was certainly more significant from the point of view of the development of these machines Wabot: unveiled in 1967 and designed by Waseda University (in Tokyo), it has long been defined as “the first intelligent humanoid robot”. As big as a person, it had a system of joints that allowed it to walk, grasp objects and feel through them sensors on the hands; he had eyes and ears that allowed him to measure distances and hear and was able to communicate through a sort of mouth.

He was the first in a long line of androids and was the first of a series of androids designed in Japan, because from the Seventies onwards it is the Land of the Rising Sun that has led the race in this field. There are two fundamental stages and they are both signed by Honda: in 1996, the arrival of P2 (the name stands for Prototype Model 2), over 1.80 meters tall and with more human proportions and movements than the models that preceded it. And in 2000, the unforgettable presentation of Asimo (yes, the name actually comes from that of the famous writer): technologically incredible for the time, he was able to walk, run, communicate with people, recognize faces, voices and posture and also interact with the environment.

I robot pensati da Ishiguro

After Asimo’s arrival, the history of robots somehow bifurcates: on the one hand there are those who try to develop them more and more similar to humans, on the other those who focus on bringing them into more and more contact with humans. He belongs to the second group definitely iCub (here all the details on version 3)the most famous of the many robots of the Italian Institute of Technology: 1.20 meters tall, this artificial child was unveiled in 2005 and today it is also a research platform on humanoid robotics, which is open source and which 40 laboratories in Europe, the United States, Japan and South Korea they use it for AI studies.

On the opposite side, that of extreme realism, there are Replies, Geminoid ed Erica, the best known of the androids developed by the Japanese Hiroshi Ishiguro, a pillar of world robotics and also a professor at the University of Osaka. The first is a female-looking robot, the second is identical to him and the third has been defined as the “most beautiful and intelligent humanoid ever made”. The strangest stories go around about them, especially Geminoid and Erica: if it really is the second one among the protagonists of the film Sayonara directed by Koji Fukada, it is unknown how true it is that Geminoid is used by Ishiguro to teach class in his place, much to the shock of the students. Nor whether the scientist is really so obsessed with the desire to look like him that he tries in every way to stay young, while he is approaching 60 and instead Geminoid is identical to how it was in 2008.

What is certain is that for Ishiguro robots are and will be a sort of shell, rather than autonomous entities separate from us, as we understood from his words when we met him in Genoa during his visit to IIT: “In the next decade we will not need independent robots as we think of them now, capable of walking and doing things on their own, but robot avatars, teleoperated remotely, within which we can put our presence, so that we can walk in distant places, do tourists, work, study, interact with students, overcome handicaps”. According to him, in short, “avatars are better than robots, because they are robots within which we are like a conscience”. And to these machines, always in Ishiguro’s idea of ​​itwe won’t even need an artificial intelligence that replicates our intelligence: “Robots don’t need and won’t need to have an AI in their heads – he responded to a question on the topic – They are already connected to the Internet, exactly as we are connected through smartphones”

An important point to understand, in this sort of Ishigurian poetics, is that the beauty and similarity of androids to humans is not an end in itself but has a purpose: to help us integrate better with them. TO overcome the so-called Uncanny Valley (things?), that historical moment in which robots will be almost identical to us but not yet completely, a sort of hi-tech zombie: “This concept has been poorly understood – Ishiguro explained to us – Zombies are uncanny, scary, disconcerting and destabilizing, but a robot identical to a human and capable of faithfully replicating it is not uncanny and should not be scary.” According to the Japanese scientist, an excellent example of an outdated Uncanny Valley is ChatGPT: even if it is “not an artificial intelligence” because “he thinks nothing, he is not able to generate anything and he cannot elaborate or create his own concepts”, but he is “able to hold a conversation that recalls the human one and reproduces it faithfully”. And in the end “a well-made robot is this: on the outside it is the same but on the inside it is different, just as ChatGPT from the outside seems to have a mind the same as ours, but on the inside it is different”.

The future and emotions (ours and theirs)

Returning to the history of robots, it must be said that in the last decade, the two bifurcations created by Asimo seemed to somehow come together: we are looking for robots that are not only aesthetically similar to us but also able to understand us, to understand what we want from them, to understand non-verbal communication. If not even our emotions.

A very particular case is that of Sophia, a robot created in Hong Kong by Hanson Robotics and unveiled in October 2017 in Riyadh: it was the first android in history to obtain nationality and citizenship (that of Saudi Arabia) and brought doubts and questions about the rights of these machines and their presumed consciousness.

Which will probably be further increased by Americawhich seems like a cross between a butler and the synthetic Ash from the film Alien: developed in 2021 by the British Engineered Arts, he is able to speak and understand various languages, communicate (quite) fluently with people and even draw. Because evidently no one told him that this is something he could have Midjourney do.

