From Milan to Naples, passing through Genoa, Bologna and Rome: Vodafone network down for 24 hours around Christmas

More or less from 6pm yesterday, Saturday 23 December, the Vodafone landline connection is down in many Italian cities: you navigate from your smartphone, albeit slowly, but you cannot access the Internet from home. And therefore no wifi, no films streaming on Netflix, no Christmas music on Spotify.

Second the Downdetector website (graphic at the top of the page)the outages began in the late afternoon of December 23rd, the reports were (predictably) interrupted during the night and then immediately resumed in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

According to map of this new Vodafone down (below)the cities most involved are, from North to South: Milan, Turin, Genoa, Bologna, Perugia, Rome and Naples; the far south of the country, however, seems less affected by the problem.

How to solve the Christmas Vodafone downtime

By calling from the center of Genoa to 190, the telephone company’s assistance number, the automatic responder confirms that “in your area we are experiencing connection problems” and that “the resolution of the fault is expected by 7 pm today”. That is, more or less 24 hours after the first reports.

He comes proposed a solutionwhich we recommend you accept: activate the promotion via a link you receive via SMS Always Connected, which allows you to have unlimited gigabytes on your smartphone (which however must have a Vodafone number) so you can use it as a hotspot. As explained, the service is automatically deactivated to resolve the technical problem.

