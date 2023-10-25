From necessity to convenience: how restaurants have changed in 2 years of digital menus

Arrived, and somehow imposed, at the time of first reopenings of restaurants in the initial phase of the coronavirus pandemic, digital menus (those to be viewed via an app or with a QR Code framed with a smartphone) ultimately remained. They came in to do part of our daily life and somehow they even changed it a little.

To understand how much, those of leggimenu.it have carried out a survey among 10 thousand Italian restaurateurs who have used digital menus for their customers in the last couple of years. Leggimenu.it is a startup born in 2020 (but legally defined in 2023), founded by Alessio Marzo and Chiara Ercoli and which today offers its services to around 25 thousand restaurants in our country.

From digital menus to electronic payments

Among the restaurants involved in the survey, 60% offer takeaway or home delivery serviceand among these 34% do exclusively takeaway or delivery and over 60% do more takeaway or delivery than table service: it is an important clarification to understand how these habits have also changed and how they are more and more customers prefer to order remotely than going in person.

Moving on to the answers, 44% of those interviewed noted that the transition from paper menu to digital one has simplified the ordering process for customers, especially foreign ones. Simplified in various ways: for 15% of those interviewed the digital menu made even instant changes and updates to the offer possible and for 8% it reduced the possibility of error. In general, everything the process also seems quicker: 25% of restaurateurs reported that 85% of orders now take no more than 5 minutes.

In some way, all this has also contributed to giving a boost to the entire sector: 61% of restaurateurs have decided to digitize not only the menus but also the payment systems (according to SumUp, the electronic payments in the restaurant sector in Italy increased by 44.4% in 2023 compared to 2022), 10% have chosen to have technology help them even in the procedures for purchasing raw materials and 6.8% now offer customers the possibility of order with your tablet independently, without even the waiter having to go to the table.

The favorite dishes of a gentle revolution

And interesting look what emerges from the research is that this change was both rapid and gentle, with staff training considered quick and easy: for 78.2% of those interviewed, the transition to digital was “not very demanding”. In detail: for almost 60% of restaurateurs no training was needed specific for employees, while 21-22% had it done but without particular difficulties.

Ercoli recalled that “with this research we wanted to understand how much technology has positively revolutionized the world of catering, which in recent years has undergone a real revolution” and that his startup wants to be “the driving force, the trigger of a process that will spread along the entire supply chain”. However, without affecting the eating habits of customers: the survey also revealed that among the most ordered dishes (at the table or at home, without distinction) the favorite is unsurprisingly pizza, followed by hamburgers; the rest of the ranking differs depending on whether we are talking about takeaway/delivery (first courses and fried foods win) or in-dining (where the focus is on bruschetta, fried foods, risottos and meat-based dishes).

