From now on, users will get nothing

Netflix not only has new films and series, there are also complaints about departures again. At the end of May, the streaming provider lost a whole series of films to the competition from Paramount+. Including two classics from the 80s and 90s.

If you wanted, you could get another one by the end of May 2023 variety of films from the archive of Paramount Pictures admire at Netflix in this country. However, these licenses have now expired and the film studio is retrieving this content. If you want to see them now, you will find the films on Paramount+ and have to subscribe to another streaming service.

Netflix loses many feature films directly to Paramount+

At least you can Try Paramount+ free for one week and don’t have to pay up front (watch Paramount+). It is more critical that all content is still shown in maximum Full HD (1,080p), because 4K is not yet supported. This feature will come later.

Among the films Netflix is ​​now losing are also two absolute classics of pop culturewhich are still a pleasure to see today.

Against the ban on dancing with Kevin Bacon

There’s the American dance film “Footloose” from 1984. That made actor Kevin Bacon a superstar and then indirectly led to his “kidnapping” by the “Guardians of the Galaxy” in Marvel’s “Holiday Special” from 2022. The film enjoys cult status, even if in retrospect it has received rather poor reviews was awarded.

You want to dance along right away:

Footloose (1984) – Trailer

For example, the IMDb only gets a 6.6, and the film even falls flat with 52 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But fans are not impressed by this and dance happily to the catchy title song by Kenny Loggins – still a must at every wedding today.

Teen movie with literature template

A decade later, 1995 appears with “Clueless – What else!” another cult film. Alicia Silverstone stars in the American teenage comedy. The “Dream Girl” of the 90s should still be familiar to everyone from the music videos of the band Aerosmith.

What fun:

Clueless – what else? – Trailers

What many may not know, the film is a modern twist on Jane Austens Roman „Emma“. A not unusual trick of this time to bring the youth into contact with world literature. In this context, one should also remember “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet” from the following year with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

By the way: In “Clueless – Was Else!” plays Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)Silverstone’s stepbrother, one of his first major roles.

With an IMDb rating of 6.9 and 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, “Clueless – Was Else!” Even convinced the critics. Certainly still worth a look today.