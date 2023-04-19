From NT$8,850!Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 / Pro announced, high-end Snapdragon processor + 11-inch screen

In addition to the flagship mobile phone Mi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 and Mi Pad 6 Pro debuted last night (4/18) at the Xiaomi conference. It has been nearly a year and a half since the release of the previous generation. The body design of Mi Pad 6 has not changed much, but the specifications and configurations have been improved to better meet the needs of the market and consumers.

Mi Pad 6 and Mi Pad 6 Pro, which use high-end processors, are equipped with 11-inch IPS LCD screens with a resolution of 1,800 x 2,880. The regular version supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro version’s refresh rate is increased to 144Hz. The Mi Pad 6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor, while the Pro version uses last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, both of which are preloaded with the MIUI Pad 14 user interface based on the Android 13 system. In terms of battery capacity, Mi Pad 6 has a larger 8,840mAh and supports 33W fast charging, Mi Pad 6 Pro has 8,600mAh, but the charging power is up to 67W.

second generation stylus

The camera configurations of the two tablets are different. The regular version has 8 million pixels at the front and 13 million pixels at the rear. The front camera of the Pro version has a 20 million pixel camera that can automatically track the subject during a video call, and the rear camera has a 50 million pixel camera. white. Both Mi Pad 6s are equipped with 4 speakers and support Dolby Atmos sound effects. Xiaomi launched a new keyboard case accessory for the two tablets, as well as a second-generation Smart Pen stylus, which Xiaomi claims has greatly reduced input lag, improved battery life, and improved water resistance of the pen tip.

List of selling prices

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 series offers black, light blue and champagne gold body options. The two tablets are available for pre-order now and will be officially launched on April 21. The various configurations and pricing in the Chinese market are as follows. Xiaomi has not yet announced whether it will be listed in Taiwan and overseas markets.

Mi Pad 6 – 6GB RAM / 128GB Storage: RMB 1,999 (approximately NT$8,850)

Mi Pad 6 – 8GB RAM / 128GB Storage: RMB 2,099 (approximately NT$9,300)

Mi Pad 6 – 8GB RAM / 256GB Storage: RMB 2,399 (approximately NT$10,600)

Mi Pad 6 Pro – 8GB RAM / 256GB Storage: RMB 2,699 (approximately NT$11,900)

Mi Pad 6 Pro – 12GB RAM / 256GB Storage: RMB 2,999 (approximately NT$13,500)

Mi Pad 6 Pro – 12GB RAM / 512GB Storage: RMB 3,299 (approximately NT$14,600)

Source: gsmarena