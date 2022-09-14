Home Technology From one hundred green companies a manifesto on the circular future
by admin
The Manifesto on the Circular Future. It will be the result of the commitment of one hundred green companies that have decided to join forces in the name of sustainability and the circular economy. Because the future is increasingly linked to those realities that know how to bet on eco-sustainable and circular products, services, solutions using the potential of technology and digital.

A manifesto, a shared, visionary identity document, which will be drawn up through a virtual hackathon which, from September to November, will involve one hundred green companies and which was announced on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies during the kick-off of the WWWworkers Camp 2022, organized by the Wwworkers.it community in collaboration with the Parliamentary Innovation Intergroup.

A few days after the electoral consultation, thirty small green-hearted businesses talked about how they decided to make a difference and talked to the representatives of the coalitions that are presenting themselves to the 2022 Policies, the experts, the institutions.

Among the many stories, from Milan comes that of Energy Dome, which designed the world‘s first CO2 battery, and from Florence that of Blue Eco Line, committed to cleaning up Italian rivers from plastic. But there is also Exentiae with which in Catania three farmer pharmacists produce monument-saving eco-soap, or Sibillana which in Montefortino gives new life to greasy wool that has no place in the Italian textile market.

And again Circular Farm which in Scandicci grows mushrooms in aquaponics starting from coffee grounds and has created a kit for home self-production. From Cosenza Le Greenhouse, the first consortium of companies specialized in the cultivation of citrus fruits in photovoltaic greenhouses, which injects 95% of the energy produced into the national grid.

