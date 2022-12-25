If in its many experiments, the theater has used technologies in recent years to amplify the scene through a new aesthetic, today digital is increasingly configured as a prerequisite. On the one hand, dramaturgy is increasingly animated by multimediajust think of the iInsertion of video productions on stage or in virtual reality sets, with a view to progressively involving the viewer. On the other hand, accepting and putting into practice i contemporary methods of use.

And here, in fact, according to the Report “Digital innovation in Italian theaters in 2022”, 4 out of 5 theaters (out of a sample of about 200 Italian theaters) offer users the possibility to buy tickets online: “The acceleration of the digitization level – he explains Eleonora Lorenzini, director of the Digital Innovation Observatory in Cultural Heritage and Activities of the Milan Polytechnic – due to the new requirements for quotas and entry tracking, has meant that there was a push to introduce the possibility of purchasing tickets online. Today, out of a total of 97% of Italian theaters that have a ticketing system, 78% guarantee this possibility. In Italian museums, online ticketing is not yet as widespread”. Among the benefits offered by theaters to those who buy tickets on the web, 86% allow you to choose your seat even by purchasing online. Furthermore, Italian theaters are now almost completely present on the web through proprietary channels and 97% of them have at least one social account and a website or web page. Among those present on social networks, everyone has at least one Facebook account, and Instagram and YouTube are also widely used. However, the Report also shows the fact that although all theaters (99%) use an access control system, the classic systems such as the detachment of tickets at the entrance still prevail, 69%.

During the pandemic, 71% of theaters organized themselves to ensure the delivery of shows and content online, but today the offer of paid online content represents an opportunity experienced by only 20% of theatres, to differentiate sources of income. “A small percentage probably because – adds Eleonora Lorenzini – this modality requires particular attention to the quality of the formats and contents, justifying an economic contribution in the face of a large offer of free contents on the internet. This implies an investment that many cultural institutions are currently struggling to make. After all, it’s not that streaming is the panacea, on the contrary; but it is also true that the digital offer runs parallel to the traditional one, such as the promotion in schoolsmakes the proposal more effective”.

Without a doubt it is still a negligible percentage, i.e. 17%, that attributed to Italian theaters that have a strategic plan linked to innovationwhich concerns, for example, the cataloging and digitization of historical archives, support services for site visits or the use of online content, management of reservations and access control, but also security and surveillance, as well as educational and teaching activities.

“For some years now, policy makers have begun to place emphasis on the need for strategic articulation, which also becomes a prerequisite for access to funds and tenders; – concludes Eleonora Lorenzini – 31% of theaters with a strategic plan of the in fact, he declared that he developed it driven by this motivation”.

Therefore, the use of streaming works mostly with free content, tickets are “detached” analogically, but above all professional figures uniquely predisposed to digital transformation are rarely included, certainly an elaborate and multiple path, as evidenced for example by the Fondazione del Teatro Stabile di Torino, winner of the special mention in the Gianluca Spina Award for Digital Innovation in Cultural Heritage and Activities 2022, with “Digital Gates”. The digital transformation project, winner of a tender promoted by the San Paolo company, has transversally involved all sectors of the theater. Parallel to a path of capacity buildingit aimed at improvement of the relationship and communication with the spectatorsthanks to the adoption of new tools such as the installation of some lights at the entrance to the room, the introduction of surtitling systems dedicated to foreigners or to the public with sensory and cognitive disabilities, the development of a new system for enhancing and handling the sound and lighting equipment and the integration of a smarter ticketing system within the institutional Apps.

In short, when the binomial culture and innovation is declined, it is not possible to contain the topics in categories or simplifications and the digital transformation of cultural institutions is an articulated, transversal and non-replacement process of traditional dynamics, which primarily involves professionals.