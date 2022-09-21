Listen to the audio version of the article

The appointment for the final is at the Officine Grandi Riparazioni (Ogr) in Turin on September 30th, as part of the Italian Tech Week and now we know the names of the eight companies that will compete for the 16th Italian Master Startup Award, the prize for academic research scaleups promoted by the PNICube national network of university incubators in collaboration with I3P, the business incubator of the Politecnico di Torino.

The competition is reserved for hi-tech startups with 3-5 years of life and provides a cash prize of 10 thousand euros: the pitches of the finalists, called to illustrate the path taken and future objectives, will be evaluated by a jury composed of operators of investment funds, academic entrepreneurs and business managers and will be preceded by a debate that will see participation among other prominent names such as Stefano Buono, Liftt president and CEO of Newcleo, Claudia Pingue of Cdp Venture Capital Sgr and Alessandro Cillario, co -founder of Cubbit, a start-up with the ambition to become the most important provider of distributed cloud services in the world.

Among the candidates ABZero is a reality specialized in technologies for the healthcare sector: more specifically, the project it is working on plans to bring to the market a patented and unique system in the world for the air transport of highly perishable medical and biological life-saving materials ( such as blood, blood components, organs, tissues and medicines). The peculiarity of this solution, compatible with 90% of existing drones, is represented by the delivery in total autonomy and safety thanks to a special “intelligent capsule” that protects the quality of the transported goods and IoT sensors installed on board that monitor and guarantee the ideal conditions for transport with the help of proprietary software.

Born in I3P and the first company in Europe to have demonstrated algorithms of deep learning in orbit, Aiko is instead one deep tech which develops solutions based on artificial intelligence to increase the level of automation of space missions. The declared plus? Proprietary technologies that can enhance system performance and introduce autonomy in decision-making processes, significantly reducing the costs of the missions themselves.

Ermes-Intelligent Web Protection is instead a start-up founded in I3P by experts from web security and artificial intelligence that promises to reduce the window of exposure to cyber attacks by 99% compared to the main solutions on the market. All thanks to patented algorithms capable of analyzing more than ten million websites every day and to a distributed data protection approach: it is in fact a solution “B2B on-device”That secures real-time Internet browsing of corporate employees by reducing the time they are exposed to online threats from days to minutes.