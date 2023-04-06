There are several ways to continue to use ChatGPT in Italydespite the suspension of the service decided by OpenAI after the investigation initiated by the guarantor for the protection of personal data Italian.

The first and most intuitive is to use a VPN (things?), a virtual private network that disguises the Italian IP by bouncing it on servers around the world. And therefore evading the blockade implemented on the connections required by our country to serve artificial intelligence.

But they exist a couple of even simpler alternatives. The easiest of all is to exploit ChatGPT through Bing Chat: it can only be used with Microsoft’s Edge browser and everything seems to go smoothly as before, even more than before. We asked him to write a short poem in the style of Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet and this was the result: “Life is short, but love is eternal, like the sea that kisses the shore, like the wind that caresses the fields”. All in all, it looks like ChatGPT is in great shape in this release.

Poe

A solution is to go to Poea free tool hosted by the Quora platform (that of questions and answers), which actually allows you to chat not only with ChatGPT but also with other intelligent chatbots such as Claude from Anthropic, also in the Plus version (a startup on which Google has also bet), Dragonfly, GPT-4 (the most powerful version released by OpenAI but for only one prompt per day) and Sage, which however has limited utility in the technological sphere.

How Poe works is simple. You identify yourself with a telephone number from the official website, you do the same with an email address and then, for lovers of the sector, a true paradise opens up: a bar appears on the left with the various chatbots available, including ChatGPT . Which answers better than others to the question why it can be available in this way and no longer through the official site: “As a model of artificial language, I am not a natural person and therefore cannot be blocked in a specific geographical location. They are a cloud based computer system which is accessible from anywhere in the world via the internet. So, I’m always available through my API programming interface, like Poe, unless there’s a connection or technical problem.”

Poe also seems faster than the original ChatGPT and, as Smartworld noted, is the only platform to familiarize yourself with the Claude chatbot of Italian-Americans Dario and Daniela Amodei. In addition, the conversations are synchronized, so you will find them updated from any device you access, obviously through your account, or also via iPhone app (not available on Android). A gem: at the end he proposes a series of suggestions to continue the exchange.

PizzaGPT

Italian solution but that comes from abroad. It’s called PizzaGPT and, as Open explains, was created by the engineer Lorenzo Cella, who works in Switzerland, and uses the same APIs as ChatGPT. APIs that are paid, hence the name pizza: Cella has inserted a link to make a donation of 9 euros, the equivalent of a pizza, to cover licenses. Visits are soaring since the official platform was blocked in Italy. To keep costs low, PizzaGPT only sends the current question to OpenAI and it does not store the conversation. “To enable a conversation – Cella explained in the FAQ – I would have to send all the previous messages and this would consume more tokens which means higher costs”. PizzaGPT is a little slower than Poe in producing responses, but the tenor is the same. Great alternative.

VPN

You can also resort to a VPN, a program that hides user navigation when it is online and acts by hiding the IP address, navigation data and metadata, disguising it as coming from another country. And therefore dodging the suspension implemented by OpenAI. You can use any of them, such as NordVPN, which is among the most widespread and secure, as well as AtlasVPN or ExpressVPN, and you just need to set a country for the localization: at that point the home screen of the chatbot will become visible and usable again. Just like before the suspension of service.

Use ChatGPT from the OpenAI developer tools

For those who are more savvy, it is possible to build an AI assistant yourself using the OpenAI API or, more likely, leverage the chatbot from the Playground of the company, the test environment inside the platform, to be customized through many parameters. We tried it and it is not blocked by Italy. There are a few more clicks to bear, but at this stage that’s just fine, and you don’t even need a VPN.