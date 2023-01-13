When we tried the Vasco M3 translator, in mid-2022, among the things we didn’t like we had highlighted “the (almost) illegible text on the display”, pointing out its small size. Something that those of Vasco Electronics must have evidently noticed, so much so that the new Translator V4 has a 5” screen much bigger: “It’s one of the things that more customers have asked us for,” the company’s CEO, Maciej Goralski, told us, when we met him at CES in Las Vegas (here all the news).

And yet, there is a however: the Vasco M3 is not retiring but remains on the price list, and the two products will be sold separately, to two different customers. Because? “Because on the one hand there are those who appreciate a larger display and are familiar with touchscreens – Goralski explained to us – and on the other hand there are those who are willing to giving up a little screen in order to have large keys, clear and easy to press”. Like older people, who are definitely in the company’s target customer base.

How the Vasco Translator V4 works

Company that comes from Poland, was born a dozen years ago, working first as a distributor and then starting with the various Translators: “We make them in China, but with the device coming in 2024 (earphones with translator, from the little we managed to get ahead of us, ed) we will try to do as much as possible at home, within the EU”, Goralski told us. He told us in Polish, while we asked him the questions in Italian, both aided by his lui Translator V4, which worked very well even in a very noisy environment like CES (the device uses the ANC system for active noise cancellation).

The device, which is able to understand 108 languagesworks through a process divided into 4 steps, which starts when the user presses the side key to ask for a translation:

the work of voice recognition to understand what the person is saying, “not word by word or sentence by sentence, but by analyzing the context”;

sending the content to the company’s servers (which are in Europe), through a Integrated SIM that “remains free forever and relies on 700 telephone operators”;

the actual translation, through the use of 10 different artificial intelligences depending on the language from which you start and which you want to arrive at;

the return of the translated sentence on the user’s device, “usually within less than two seconds”.





The price and the challenge to Google Translate

The Vasco Translator V4 costs 389 euros, has been on sale since last July and can be purchased both online and (in Italy) in the Rome shop. And We asked ourselves the question you are asking yourselves and above all we asked Goralski: why should I buy it, if for the same price I can buy a smartphone with Google Translate that does (more or less) the same things?

He gave us various reasons, of which the first two seemed to us to be the most significant for understanding where his company is positioned: “The discussion is a bit similar to what one does when speaking of professional cameras and he said – Why buy a camera if a smartphone takes great photos? Because the camera was born for that, it just does that thing and does it well”. Also, as mentioned before, “because not everyone is familiar with smartphones, download an app, configure it and so on: our device is easy to use and you can use it immediately, right out of the box”.

That’s not all: “We allow the multiple conversations with up to 100 peoplewhere everyone can speak their language and be translated, we do not use just one AI but a dozen, with some better than others in specific translations (for example in Oriental languagesed), we respect the Gdpr and if we want we can exclude some AIs that work on servers outside the EU”.

Obviously, Goralski is throwing water at his mill, but his speech does make sense: last year they sold 50 thousand M3s and we’ll see how this year goes and with the V4 also with the arrival of new features. Pace Google.

