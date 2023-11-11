Home » From research more stable and efficient robotic artificial muscles
Technology

From research more stable and efficient robotic artificial muscles

From research more stable and efficient robotic artificial muscles

From a collaboration between international research groups from the universities of Trento, Lienz and Sant’Anna di Pisa, a new method was born for designing new soft movement actuators and robotic artificial muscles with enhanced performance and very reduced energy consumption. This opens up possible progress in the field of assisted devices, automatic machines and mobile robots for land, marine and space exploration.

A result obtained based on hitherto unknown synergies between the properties of different materials. Actuators, which allow the use of electrical energy to generate movement or force, play a crucial role in daily life. In particular, actuators based on soft materials have attracted the attention of the scientific community in recent years due to their low weight, silent operation and biodegradability.

A simple way to create soft actuators is to use multi-material structures, such as “pockets” made of flexible plastic films filled with oils and covered with conductive plastics. When an electrical activation is applied, the film displaces fluid and causes the pocket to contract, similar to a biological muscle. This system can be used to build artificial muscles for robots, adjustable optics or tactile surfaces.

The research group

Until now, the application of constant electrical activation only allowed muscle contractions to be obtained for a short period of time: a notable limit for their practical application. The researcher from the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna Ion-Dan Sîrbu, already a doctoral student at the University of Trento, began investigating this phenomenon during a research period at the Johannes Kepler University of Lienz. Together with the Austrian group, Sîrbu created a system that allows accurate measurement of the force in these actuators. Using the identified material combinations, scientists managed to develop and successfully operate different types of artificial muscles, variable-gradation optics and tactile displays. «During my research on common material combinations – he explains – I also tested a plastic film which a fellow doctoral student, David Preninger, has used for his work on biodegradable artificial muscles. We have noticed that this material is capable of sustaining a constant force for arbitrarily long times. This is an important discovery for its possible applications.”

The prospects

Since then, researchers have worked on a theoretical model and in-depth characterization of different materials. It turns out that the main experimental results can be carefully described using simple models. «The beauty of our model is that it is very simple and can be explained with high school physics knowledge. Furthermore, our results will provide the scientific community with a simple and powerful tool to design and investigate new systems”, comments Preninger. Not only that: the study allows us to identify combinations of materials that lead to energy consumption up to a thousand times lower. The results of the study of the new method to create more stable and efficient artificial muscles were published in the scientific journal Nature Electronics.

